Inside Portland’s $724 Million Homeless Industrial Complex That Profits from Pain, Not Progress
The homeless population in Portland, Oregon, has surged by 61% over the past two years, with more than 4,000 additional people now living on our streets. With Portland Metro having a yearly budget of $724 million, we have to ask: do we keep increasing the budget to meet the demand, or is the growing demand itself driving those increases? Either way, one thing is clear: if money alone were the solution, we would have solved this crisis long ago.
For over twenty-five years, I worked inside Portland’s social services system — the very system that claims to fight homelessness, addiction, and despair. I was proud of the mission and proud to serve. I still believe that helping people rebuild their lives is sacred work. But over time, I began to see something that troubled me deeply: the cause had become an industry.
What began as a movement to lift people up has morphed into a multi-billion-dollar machine fueled by grants, ideology, and self-preservation. I watched as honest debate was replaced by orthodoxy, a culture where everyone was expected to think a certain way, vote a certain way, and never question the narrative that more money and more programs automatically meant more compassion. Dissent, even when rooted in truth and care, was treated as betrayal.
Currently, there is no working model or standardized approach to help the homeless, the chemically addicted, or the mentally ill. What we have instead are thousands of well-intentioned workers operating without a real plan. Navigating Portland’s social service system has become like a blind man playing darts, chaotic, aimless, and without measurable direction.
Over time, many in the system shifted their focus from permanent solutions to simply keeping people comfortable on the streets. What began as compassion slowly turned into enabling, and that enabling bred dependency. The homeless no longer just wanted to be cared for they needed to be. Our system, built on good intentions, has created a cycle where comfort replaced recovery and maintenance replaced change.
Throughout my career, I noticed a deep resistance to accountability. My employers were often reluctant to attach measurable outcomes to the grants they sought. They would cite reasons like, “Metrics risk dehumanizing our clients” or “Reporting requirements take time away from real work.” While those concerns have some merit, the absence of accountability almost always leads to limited or nonexistent results.
To solve a problem, you first have to understand it. And only through accurate tracking and transparent data can we determine what’s actually working. Metrics don’t dehumanize people — they clarify which interventions restore lives. Better tracking reveals what helps a client recover, while strong data allows programs to evolve, adapt, and improve. Measuring impact isn’t about reducing people to numbers. It’s about finding a model that truly ends this crisis.
Unfortunately, Oregon has never had a standardized model or approach. The state, county, city, and countless NGOs each operate independently, duplicating services, hoarding resources, and communicating poorly. The result is fragmentation, frustration, and a system more focused on sustaining itself than serving the most vulnerable.
Every day, I witness real tragedy: people dying alone in tents, young people lost to addiction, families broken apart by systems that promised to help but instead enabled dependency. It takes a toll on one's emotions, spirituality, and morality. But amid the despair, there are flashes of hope: a man newly sober looking for work, a mother reunited with her child after years on the streets, and a homeless woman who, after years of struggle, screams, “Enough is enough!” and is ready to accept help. These moments remind me why this fight is so important.
I don’t believe the people on the streets are beyond saving. I believe they are worth everything. But salvation doesn’t come from endless handouts or slogans about compassion. It comes from helping each person rediscover their potential, their dignity, their agency, their ability to stand on their own.
Portland’s homelessness crisis isn’t unsolvable; it’s just uncomfortable. It demands courage: the courage to confront what’s not working, to measure outcomes honestly, and to reject the idea that good intentions are enough. We owe it to the people we serve — and to the city we love — to stop funding dysfunction and start rebuilding accountability.
The homeless deserve a system that believes in their potential, not one that profits from their pain.
Let's face it - Portland now has a well developed underclass consisting of homeless addicts with a high incidence of mental illness who have developed a culture that sustains their deviance (in the sociological sense of the term) and is highly resistant to change. At least that what the crowd who congregate on NW Third Avenue and many other locations look like through the lens of this Substack and the eyes of anyone who doesn't suffer from progressive magical thinking.
Could it be that the reason the homeless industrial project (HIP) seems eager to continue the same wretched status quo is because they haven't a clue as to how to heal the deeply impaired people of the sort whose photos illustrate these pieces? Sure, there may be some hotheads in the advocacy community who want the chaos to continue because it feeds their anticapitalist fantasies. And others who are trapped in the HIP echo chamber may actually believe the nonsensical rot about respecting addicts' nonexistent autonomy and practicing homicidal no-judgment.
But is anyone in Portland or Multnomah County actually engaged in the seemingly impossible task of methodically and effectively engaging with individual homeless and quite probably mentally ill addicts for the purpose of breaking the addiction, treating the mental illness and making it possible for as many of them as possible to be self supporting? Is that even a goal anywhere?
If not, how do the city and county ever recover the quality of life we enjoyed before we opened the floodgates by legalizing camping and drugs?
The rhetoric coming from the DSA-aligned bloc at city hall is completely unhinged — a last-ditch effort to undermine the mayor’s attempt to enforce an anti-camping ordinance the council itself already passed. It’s deplorable that no one in public life is standing up to say, loudly and clearly, what voices like Max Steele and Kevin Dahlgren are documenting so effectively in their writing. This isn’t a critique of them — they’re doing vital work. But essays alone aren’t enough. Unless their message is carried into the halls of power by people willing to fight for enforcement, accountability, and order, the DSA faction will keep lying their way to deeper chaos.
We need visible leadership — now.
