Truth on the Streets

Ollie Parks
2dEdited

Let's face it - Portland now has a well developed underclass consisting of homeless addicts with a high incidence of mental illness who have developed a culture that sustains their deviance (in the sociological sense of the term) and is highly resistant to change. At least that what the crowd who congregate on NW Third Avenue and many other locations look like through the lens of this Substack and the eyes of anyone who doesn't suffer from progressive magical thinking.

Could it be that the reason the homeless industrial project (HIP) seems eager to continue the same wretched status quo is because they haven't a clue as to how to heal the deeply impaired people of the sort whose photos illustrate these pieces? Sure, there may be some hotheads in the advocacy community who want the chaos to continue because it feeds their anticapitalist fantasies. And others who are trapped in the HIP echo chamber may actually believe the nonsensical rot about respecting addicts' nonexistent autonomy and practicing homicidal no-judgment.

But is anyone in Portland or Multnomah County actually engaged in the seemingly impossible task of methodically and effectively engaging with individual homeless and quite probably mentally ill addicts for the purpose of breaking the addiction, treating the mental illness and making it possible for as many of them as possible to be self supporting? Is that even a goal anywhere?

If not, how do the city and county ever recover the quality of life we enjoyed before we opened the floodgates by legalizing camping and drugs?

The rhetoric coming from the DSA-aligned bloc at city hall is completely unhinged — a last-ditch effort to undermine the mayor’s attempt to enforce an anti-camping ordinance the council itself already passed. It’s deplorable that no one in public life is standing up to say, loudly and clearly, what voices like Max Steele and Kevin Dahlgren are documenting so effectively in their writing. This isn’t a critique of them — they’re doing vital work. But essays alone aren’t enough. Unless their message is carried into the halls of power by people willing to fight for enforcement, accountability, and order, the DSA faction will keep lying their way to deeper chaos.

We need visible leadership — now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Kevin Dahlgren and others
Mary Maas
2d

You nailed it. My son receives government funds with no accountability. The money only funds his drug addiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
