A few years ago, I was walking through the streets of Portland and approached a park surrounded by a chain-link fence. I walked around and found a section cut just large enough for a person to squeeze through. I entered the park and saw five people. Three were sleeping or nodding off. Two were sitting down, each holding a piece of burnt tin foil. As I approached, one of the men briefly glanced up and made eye contact with me. He looked back down, lit a torch from a convenience store, and heated the bottom of the foil. He placed a hard plastic straw near it and began to

Photo by Tara Faul

Inhale the smoke emanating from the foil. I stood in front of him for a full minute as he continued to inhale seemingly longer than even what a swimmer is capable of doing. He then lay back and slowly exhaled with his eyes closed. It was later in the day, so this particular hit was not the one that was going to cause him to nod out, but instead, he was doing it for maintenance purposes to prevent withdrawal. I introduced myself and sat next to them. I told him I was interested in talking to people with addiction to understand it from their perspective—someone who lives it every day.

Photo by Tara Faul

I went to school and became a drug and alcohol counselor. I obtained my CADC II certification, which took several years, as it requires a bachelor’s degree as a prerequisite. After another 18 months of schooling, I then had to complete 4,000 hours of supervised experience. After all of that, I needed to pass two very challenging exams. Even after all of that, I never felt like I had a fundamental understanding of addiction. I read over a hundred books on the subject, but most of the time it felt like I was reading something written by someone who had never met a real-life addict. I learn more sitting next to a person with a fentanyl addiction, watching him smoke his drug of choice, and then asking him to explain his addiction.

Photo by Tara Faul

He opened his eyes and thought about the question I asked. “Addiction is a weapon of self-destruction”. He went on to explain that while he was aware it was a disease, he made a conscious effort every day to continue to use. He said he has the choice to stop, but is not really ready to make that choice. Unlike other diseases, it can be controlled through willpower and support. He was the reason I spent the last several years interviewing people with an addiction. They will give you answers you will never read in a book.

Photo by Kevin Dahlgren. Minutes before Harm Reduction workers handed her new pipes.

Addiction has become a political issue, and that's why it's such a controversial topic. Authors, professors, non-profit leaders, and elected officials will often share their knowledge of addiction, but through a political lens. Depending on which party they represent, there are varying views on its root causes, ranging from moral failure to a medical disorder and everything in between. This often makes achieving a consensus almost impossible.