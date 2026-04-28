Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
2d

Great piece. Lots of respect for Dudley for doing this. I’ll be voting republican this year for the first time. We give billions to the homeless industry and the Kotek has done ZERO to build addiction treatment and mental health facilities. Kotek was the Speaker of the House long before becoming governor and she didn’t do what was needed because shes controlled by far-left SEIU and OEA. I really hope other Oregonians are done too. We need a fresh perspective on things to save this state and the people that are suffering, the homeless AND the taxpayers.

Reply
Share
Living the Dream's avatar
Living the Dream
2dEdited

If something isn't working the sensible idea would be to take a different tack. Ask yourself why the "old" way has been such a shameful, sad failure and a total waste of tax dollars. We absolutely cannot continue this inhumane tragedy.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dahlgren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture