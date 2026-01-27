I spent a day in Delta Park, and in five minutes, I witnessed more fentanyl use than most people see in a year. As I pulled into the Delta Park Transit Center, I had already passed over fifty people, all clutching tin foil under a freeway overpass. A young homeless woman nodding off on fentanyl, her head resting against the passenger-side door of a stranger’s car. I parked, she got startled, and ran off. I stepped out of my vehicle, and within seconds, another woman approached me and asked if I had any “fetty.”

Across the street, homeless nonprofits were holding an outreach event, something they do on the third Tuesday of every month. The primary organization was Portland Solutions, a city-run outreach team whose stated role is to connect people experiencing homelessness to services. That day, they were providing hot meals, supplies, and service referrals. But it left me asking: is this outreach actually helping people get off the streets, or is it just a ritualized form of charity that doesn’t solve the underlying crisis?

Directly in front of me, TriMet—the largest transit agency in Oregon—was pressure-washing the sidewalk, pushing away buried foil used to smoke fentanyl, along with scattered trash and human feces. The six unhoused people who had been gathered there simply moved about twenty feet around the corner. One began stacking large rocks. Another sat in her collapsible wagon. A third fell asleep. Two others sat in the grass with a small, well-bundled dog, nodding off as the dog barked at passersby.

A man rode up on a bike with a cat tethered to his shoulder, joined two young homeless men on the sidewalk, and began smoking meth. I walked about two hundred feet toward a Chevron station and found a young man, no older than twenty-five, sitting in a wheelchair, clutching a straw and preparing to smoke fentanyl. I introduced myself, and he agreed to let me film. As I did, another young man dropped to his hands and knees beside me, scanning the ground for discarded foil, hoping to find a few remaining grains of fentanyl to stave off withdrawal.

This was my first five minutes in Delta Park.

Delta Park is located in the East Columbia neighborhood of North Portland, along Interstate 5 near the Columbia Slough. The names are often used interchangeably because Delta Park occupies a large portion of the neighborhood and serves as its primary landmark. The area is historically significant as the former site of Vanport, a massive World War II–era housing project that became Oregon’s second-largest city. In 1948, Vanport was completely destroyed by a catastrophic Columbia River flood, displacing thousands of residents.

I returned to where I had parked and crossed the street to say hello to John, a friend of mine who was formerly homeless in Portland. Nearby, nonprofits were serving food and handing out supplies. John had set up his own small table with clothing, and I gave him a large bag of donated clothes.

The outreach event had just begun. Over the first thirty minutes, five or six homeless individuals came and went, grabbing plates of food, hot dogs, potato salad, and chips. After that, traffic slowed to just a few people here and there.

During that same thirty minutes, John stayed on the phone most of the time, helping multiple homeless individuals get placed on a tiny home waitlist. I walked across the street to a larger group gathered nearby and encouraged them to speak with outreach workers about services. Most were reluctant, but with some encouragement, a few agreed.

One man I met was stranded in Portland from Longview, Washington, with his girlfriend. He was seeking help through the Homeless Reunification Program, an initiative launched by Mayor Keith Wilson to help stranded individuals return to their hometowns. He told me he felt ignored after asking a Portland Solutions outreach worker for help. I encouraged him to keep trying. After a few hours, he gave up and walked away. I don’t know if he returned again, but the outreach teams packed up and left roughly thirty minutes later.

I also met a woman in her mid-40s who asked that I blur her face so her children wouldn’t see her. She said she has lived in Delta Park on and off for years and shared that she has never once been approached by an outreach worker offering help to get off the streets. She questioned the purpose of the outreach event, saying it seemed limited to serving food rather than providing pathways out of homelessness.

Over the next few hours, I closely observed the two nonprofit teams. While they were friendly, I did not see anyone help individuals get placed on housing or treatment lists. Two employees arrived after the first hour and then sat for several hours, appearing to do little beyond chatting with coworkers and using their phones. It’s possible they were on break or off duty, but their name badges were visible. This made me ask: what exactly are the expectations for these outreach workers? How is their performance measured? What happens if people never get the help they claim to provide?

I spoke with a formerly homeless woman who was visiting old friends in the area. She had been placed into subsidized housing and described conditions that included severe infestations, ongoing drug activity, human feces, fires, and frequent police and fire department responses.

One of the last people to take a plate of food was a man who had been shot in the spine while living on the streets, an injury that ultimately led to the amputation of his right leg. He said he was randomly shot while walking across the street and doesn’t know who did it. He refers to the assailant as “the Tooth Fairy.” He now lives in his car.

Later, I returned to the transit center and found two people with a small dog. I approached, and it was clear this dog wanted to be anywhere else. He was tethered to them, and both were clutching tinfoil, indicating that he had just smoked fentanyl.

After just one day in Delta Park, I was emotionally exhausted. I witnessed more than a hundred people smoke fentanyl, saw dozens nod off, and encountered many others in the midst of severe mental health crises. There was a deep and visible lack of trust in the social service system, an understandable response given what I observed.

So here’s the reality: this outreach system is friendly, well-intentioned, and polite, but is it moving anyone off the streets? Are the people who need help actually getting connected to housing, treatment, or reunification programs? If not, why do we continue to treat a daily crisis like a social ritual, serving hot dogs instead of solutions?

My day in Delta Park did not feel worse than average. For the people living there, it was just another day. For everyone else, it was a crisis unfolding in plain sight. And that’s the question that keeps me up at night: how many more “normal” days like this will it take before someone finally gets it right?

Please share to help it gain a wider audience, and please support my independent journal by becomming a paid subscriber.