Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Smith's avatar
Michelle Smith
4d

Breaks my heart to see these people like this. I have never been homeless but came so close it was very scary especially as a young single mother with 3 small children. If it wasn't for local churches, i'd have been on the streets. That was 30 years ago. I'm a recovered addict and have been clean over 30 years. I can't believe how this meth & fent has taken over. Back in my days it was cocaine and speed. I spent 3 days in a sober facility, i left and never touched cocaine again. I was one of the lucky ones to be able to just say NO MORE. We have a huge mental health crisis that has been going on for a long time. We lack the facilities and doctors to assist. I know this because my own adult son was addicted to meth/cocaine/alcohol and he ended up losing his girlfriend, his long time job, nearly homeless and he had a mental breakdown so bad he was sent to the Cedar Hills Phys Hospital TWICE. He was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder with Manic Depression and has been clean and on treatment for nearly 5 years, thank God. It wasn't an easy journey to help my son get the help he needed. Not easy at all but i hung in there and luckily had a phone and a car to keep going to these agencies until one finally stepped in to help him. Oregon, we can do better with our budget and provide the help these folks really need! I've seen more help being given by just normal every day citizens who don't get paid to do this.. they do it because they care.

Reply
Share
2 replies
pogi's avatar
pogi
5d

Is Mayor Wilson aware that Delta Park is in Portland?

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dahlgren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture