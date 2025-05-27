Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren

Joshua Marquis
May 27Edited

Excellent commentary.

As a long-time subscriber to the NY TIMES I found their article beyond annoying.

The very common sense reason the USFS is blocking off access to extreme fire danger areas is that - particularly in summer - the homeless infestation in the woods becomes really dangerous.

Although this has gotten worse as Oregon has essentially legalized one drug after another (peaking in 2020 with M 110) the "hidden" problem has manifested itself in Deschutes County for decades.

I moved to Bend in 1990 to take the job of Chief Deputy DA and the first couple weeks was a human-caused forest fire so large it lit the entire night sky. Over the following four years both as a state prosecutor and a special federal prosecutor I handled "wildland arsons" and discovered how many of the quickly devastating fires were caused by extreme recklessness or outright arson.

It is hard enough to get tourists (whose license plates we track) to avoid dangerous camp fires oir fireworks, when a population exists outside all the rules and lines, there will be fire...

Madelyn
May 28

Your reporting is interesting as always, but it's also wild to me that you've written two articles analyzing the root causes of homelessness in Bend without mentioning the fact that the median home price is now over $800,000.

How many outreach workers would it take to effectively reduce homelessness, when the median home price is still going to be $800,000?

Also, "don't feed the wildlife?"

4 replies by Kevin Dahlgren and others
8 more comments...

