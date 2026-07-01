Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Christen Prueger's avatar
Christen Prueger
1d

As the mother of a homeless woman I really appreciate the work you do.

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smallvictories's avatar
smallvictories
1d

Thank you for loving these people and for doing your best for them. I'm sure you've saved more lives than you know. Turning a battleship around is slow, tedious work.

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