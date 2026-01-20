Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Joshua Marquis
3d

Remarkable photography, like that of Henri Cartier Bresson, Dorothea Lange, or Margaret Bourke White.

Too many (particularly in Oregon) want to look away and deny the cruel reality.

It is worth noting that during the terrible years of 2020 and 2023 (when Measure 110 effectively legalized all drug use) Oregon managed to capture the Number One position nationally in drug overdose death increases, topping a 1000% increase in one year over the prior year (there are a few - four - other states, as Dahlgren notes, that have even worse overall substance abuse problems than Oregon).

Kelly C.
3d

I've been following Tara since I found your Substack and X posts. She seems like a Mother Theresa with a camera, the way she not only photographs but actually cares for the people she meets every day on the streets of Portland.

I find it inspiring in a good way, and I've begun to question the policies I once thought were helping our neighbors a lot more than they apparentlyare doing.

I live near Portland and your recent articles and videos of Vancouver and Seattle have been eye opening. I have a friend who is working in a city program called HART and who is invested in helping the homeless and who I know cares very deeply about the problems of trying to get people off the street and healthy and independent. I wonder about the stresses of working within a system that is meant to help but that seems to be more like trying to row upstream with tennis rackets for oars.

