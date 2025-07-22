Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren

Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren

Richard Cheverton
2d

Another brave piece of reporting from Kevin.

No one else in local legacy media is doing this sort of tireless, brutally honest reporting. The Oregonian's new "homelessness" reporter just went on Instagram to ask readers for questions she could ask to do her job. Mine was: Why doesn't the Oregonian hire Kevin Dahlgren?

Ollie Parks
2dEdited

Real reform will never happen until the Homeless Industrial Complex is purged of the ideological forces that now dominate it. That means confronting and dismantling the anti-capitalist sentiment, victimhood framing, radical harm reduction philosophy, and suppression of dissent that pervade nearly every layer of the system—from frontline service providers to grant-funded advocacy groups to city bureaucracies.

These ideas are not benign. They are active obstacles to recovery, accountability, and progress. As long as homelessness is treated as an unavoidable byproduct of capitalism, and as long as addiction is reframed as a personal choice beyond critique, no one will be expected—or helped—to change. And as long as internal dissent is punished and innovative thinking shut down, the same failed methods will continue to absorb hundreds of millions of dollars with no measurable results.

To change course, we must do more than adjust budgets—we must name names. The individuals who enforce these dogmas and steer public policy toward ideological dead ends must be exposed, expelled, or politically neutralized. This isn’t about scapegoating—it’s about responsibility.

And the broader public needs to wake up. Their tax dollars are being siphoned into a system that not only fails to solve homelessness—it institutionalizes it, and often harms addicts and the homeless. There will be no improvement in public safety, livability, or the well-being of unhoused individuals until voters understand who is in charge of the system, what they believe, and why those beliefs have to go.

Coordinated public pressure and accountability campaigns must follow. Sunshine is the first step.

