Years ago I read a pseudonymous comment from a man who claimed to work in a municipal bureaucracy. He said realistic people on the inside use the acronym CAT0 4321: 40% of the homeless are Crazy; 30% are Addicts; 20% are Tramps, literally the "happy homeless;" and 10% are the Zeroed Out, people homeless due to a financial or medical catastrophe or psychic trauma.

Purely apocryphal. No idea if what the guy said about some clandestine awareness inside the sector was true or the terminology. But based on a lifetime in a major city, I bet a rigorous survey of the homeless would support these percentages. Happy to be proved wrong.

So it looks like only ten percent of the homeless problem would be solved by actually giving people a house. Our welfare state can easily afford to give ten percent of the homeless population a residence and subsistence, either as a UBI or until they achieve independence again.

The Crazies and Addicts will just burn down the housing or turn it into violent drug dens. The Tramps will just leave.

We can give the Tramps campsites and sanitary facilities and assist them in policing to keep out the Crazies and Addicts. The Crazies and Addicts will just have to be put in camps. They will keep themselves clean, they will keep their camps clean, they will refrain from violence, and we will give them three hots and a cot and free coffee and cigarettes to replace the booze and drugs. If they can't follow these directives, then they will be incarcerated in buildings with high windows and steel bars, and other people will keep them clean, sober and nonviolent.

The problem is soluble, we just lack the will and have let a system with bad incentives take over.

The degree-holding class that works in this industry would be pretty hard up otherwise. "We need something for educated millennials (not in STEM) to do" was a post-08 problem and NGO world rose out of that. Purpose of a system is what it does. As always a punishment we inflict on ourselves through our habit of elite overproduction + hollowing out our productive industries

