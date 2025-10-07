Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Norris Comer
20h

This makes me SICK. I can't believe the insane, evil place "the left" has gone to over the last 5-10 years. Denying homeless services to someone due to their race is wrong in any circumstance. I really hope we can pair these folks up with legal representation and the activist groups that screwed them can be hung high for all to see.

Big E
20h

This piece is a real eye opener that everyone must truly see. DEI has its evil talons sunk into every level of human thought, from the sparkling board room to the stinking streets.

Thank you, Kevin, for sharing these personal stories and videos. So many of us have been sheltered or have looked away. You get to the heart of the matter, and the hearts of the forgotten and ignored people — of all skin colors and backgrounds.

Desire for change is the only way out. Those who want to shed their addictions and achieve “normal life” should receive top priority. Those are the easiest to treat and most likely to succeed. Let’s please prioritize THEM!

Shocking that outreach workers are paid to prevent a way out of homelessness and degradation and to propagandize and exploit the homeless. These “workers” are worse than despicable. Shame on them!

