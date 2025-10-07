I stood across the street from Seattle’s City Hall, beside a long line of tents spaced just a few feet apart. Between them, piles of furniture and trash filled the gaps. The encampment covered the entire sidewalk, forcing pedestrians into the street and

triggering constant honking from passing cars. In a nearby parking lot, members of a local mutual aid group manned a booth, handing out food and water. Their signs made their stance clear: “Stop the Sweeps,” “You sweep, we strike,” “Fuck Capitalism,” “Equity now!” and “Smash Fascism.”

Nearly every tent displayed one of these slogans, also seen on the group’s shirts, buttons, posters, and bumper stickers. Several homeless residents told me the anarchists had spray-painted the slogans themselves—and that refusing wasn’t really an option, since the group had provided the tents. One man admitted that going along was safer; resisting, he said, might mean getting pushed out of the area altogether.

Photo by Tara Faul

At the end of the block, I met Joe, a homeless man in his early forties. He wore a Seattle Mariners cap, two jackets, and flip-flops. His tent, unlike most, was brand new and free of any slogans. I sat down on an old white bucket while he remained inside, smoking a cigarette. When I asked what brought him to the streets, he paused, smiled, shook his head, and slapped his leg. Then he opened up.

“Got divorced six months ago,” he said.

That, he explained, was the beginning of the spiral. His drinking had led to the divorce, which deepened his depression and worsened his drinking. For a while, he slept on the couches of family members. Eventually, he ended up on the streets for the first time in his life. I asked why his tent didn’t display any slogans. Joe said he didn’t want to be part of anyone’s propaganda and wanted nothing to do with the anarchist group.

When I asked if he’d interacted with trained professionals, he mentioned a team called REACH. Funded by Evergreen Treatment Services, REACH provides recovery support, counseling, naturopathic care, and outreach for homeless adults with addiction. Joe saw the team regularly near his campsite—but most of the time, they walked past him. He assumed they were focusing on people they believed were in greater need. After weeks of being ignored, he began speaking up. When he asked for help, he was offered harm-reduction supplies: Narcan, fentanyl test strips, condoms, and crack pipes. He asked instead about getting into alcohol treatment—and eventually housing.

A REACH outreach worker dropping off Harm Reduction supplies

“We’ll look into it,” one worker told him. A week passed. He asked again. Same answer. Soon after, the outreach worker stopped making eye contact and began walking past him without a word.

Joe eventually gave up asking. Over time, he noticed a pattern: people of color seemed to be prioritized. One of them was Ray, a man from Tacoma who had been homeless much longer. They camped next to each other briefly and shared their stories. Ray said he came to Seattle because “they leave people alone.” He also used fentanyl heavily, so while the two remained friendly, they kept their distance. Within a few days, REACH located Ray and moved him indoors. Joe came to a painful realization: the biggest barrier to getting help wasn’t his addiction, depression, or lack of money—it was that he was a white man.

In recent years, outreach programs in progressive cities have been increasingly shaped by “anti-racist” ideology, with services distributed through an “equity” lens. Under this model, marginalized racial groups are prioritized, while others—however vulnerable—are seen as having relative privilege. This approach directly affects outreach work, often resulting in providers deliberately seeking out certain races for assistance first.

“We definitely prioritized Indigenous, Black, and any other race other than white in our programs.”

a former employee of a major Seattle homeless initiative told me. He admitted that sometimes, those groups were hard to find—so beds sat empty. At one organization, the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC), white staff members were called “WARPs”—short for “White Anti-Racist Planners.” While perhaps intended as clever, the label had uncomfortable connotations. One former employee said he joked about the term with colleagues but admitted, “We knew our place and stayed in it.”

DESC denies using race to determine services, but their ideological leanings are clear. On the “Who We Serve” page of their website, they state: “We choose to work with the most marginalized and most vulnerable people first, not the most cooperative.” In practice, that can mean prioritizing race over readiness to change. During a recent visit to Seattle, I stopped by the DESC. Just outside the building, we found a homeless man overdosing—slumped against the wall. No staff were in sight. You couldn’t help but wonder: was someone else being prioritized? Fortunately, we had Narcan, and a nearby homeless man helped us revive him.

In 2022, Seattle opened an 80-unit building exclusively for unhoused Indigenous people. Operated by the Chief Seattle Club, it was praised as a major equity milestone: “Despite making up only 1% of King County’s population, American Indians and Alaska Natives make up 32% of its chronically homeless population,” the organization claimed. Two months later, a café opened at the site, serving Indigenous-inspired cuisine aimed at “decolonizing food.” It closed two years later.

The 32% figure, however, was vastly overstated. Over the past two years, I’ve done extensive outreach across Seattle and visited every major encampment. In my experience, American Indians and Alaska Natives represent nowhere near that proportion. Still, no local officials, outreach workers, or community leaders publicly questioned the statistic—likely out of fear of backlash. Privately, some expressed frustration via text but said speaking out would risk being labeled racist.

In Portland, Oregon, I met a mother of two who said she remained on the streets because all local housing grants were reserved for African American women. She had fled domestic violence and was eager to rebuild her life—but her motivation didn’t matter. Her whiteness, she said, kept her from receiving help. She felt judged for the color of her skin. Speaking out, she feared, would get her blacklisted by local NGOs. In her words, the ideology behind these programs was being used as a weapon: comply, or get overlooked.

That fear isn’t unfounded. While blacklisting isn’t official, outreach workers can simply choose not to engage with someone. In some cases, the fear of being called racist is so strong, people don’t even report crimes. One man I met in a Portland WinCo parking lot had been stabbed and left paralyzed. He knew who had done it—a young Black man—and knew where he was. But he refused to press charges. His reason: the attacker was Black.

On the streets, many homeless individuals care little about DEI or equity frameworks. They judge each other by actions, not by skin color. At one encampment, a couple woke up to find signs posted around their tent: Black Lives Matter, Land Back, No One’s Free Till All Are Free, and Fuck PPD (Portland Police Department). These weren’t their signs. Outreach workers had left them.

Activist outreach workers often use the homeless to spread political messages—without asking for consent. Given the power dynamic, it’s hard to see it as anything but coercion. Radical service providers hold ideological sway over many homeless

Photo by Tara Faul

people, who remain silent out of fear—of losing resources or being accused of racism. The so-called “equity lens” has become a distraction from the urgent work of helping those who need it most.

When working with the homeless, it is essential to assess a person’s motivation and readiness to change in order to determine who to prioritize. Prioritizing a person based on skin color is wrong and will only hurt others who have a higher likelihood of success.

