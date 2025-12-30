Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

Exceptional reporting. The part about the homeless community serving as frontline witnesses and protectors is somethign that rarely gets documented. A few years back I volunteered at a drop-in center and heard similar accounts, people living on the streets have this whole informal warning system that goes completely unnoticed by official channels. The idea that exploitation doesn't need chains or secret rooms, just predictable vulnerability, is a really importnat reframe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MFR's avatar
MFR
5d

Well done, Portland, from top to bottom. The PPB is a joke, where is the enforcement of simple laws? No wonder the city is in a death spiral…..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dahlgren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture