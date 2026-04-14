Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
2d

Yes, there are areas like that on both sides of the river. The place next to ours was Fish and Wildlife. After they made us remove our dock, they put in a law that you couldn't have a dock without having permission from both sides, just to prevent anyone from havein a dock there in the future. Don't ever buy a place on the river on the West Coast.

Reply
Share
Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
2d

My husband and I used to enjoy walking along the Willamette Greenway on Swan Island near the Freightliner HQ despite parking regulations that seemed to have no purpose other than to keep members of the public away. We used to park in a small lot that led down to a boat ramp. I can still remember seeing a raptor swoop down there, grab a snake and fly off.

Then, one day we arrived to find that lot full of homeless people and their RVs. We have not been back since.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dahlgren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture