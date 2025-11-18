In late December 2022, I was downtown in Old Town — the most concentrated homeless area in Portland. It was early morning when I met Wendy, a former hairdresser who was now living on the streets and battling addiction. I asked if I could interview her, and she agreed.

A homeless woman on the streets of Portland. Photo by Tara Faul

My first question was simple: “What’s it like to be homeless in Portland?” She smiled faintly and said, “It’s a piece of cake.”

Later that evening, I uploaded the 54-second interview and went to bed. By the next morning, the video had exploded, with millions of views, national headlines, and thousands of comments. A few days later, I received a message from her brother. He and his nine siblings hadn’t spoken to Wendy in years. Some thought she might be dead. But then they saw my video.

Within weeks, four of her siblings drove from Salt Lake City to Portland. With my help, we found Wendy. The reunion was beautiful, she cried, hugged them tightly, and repeated, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.” As they walked away together, she whispered, “I want to go home. I want off the streets. I can’t do this anymore.”

Wendy reunited with her brothers and sisters

A few days later, Wendy was in their RV, heading back to Salt Lake City. When she arrived, she entered treatment immediately. That story went viral. Since then, I’ve received messages daily from families and friends searching for their loved ones, five or more every day. They either recognize someone in my videos or ask if I can help find them. I always respond, and I always say yes.

Photo by Tara Faul

Family estrangement is heartbreakingly common among the homeless. Sometimes it stems from addiction, mental illness, or years of broken trust. Other times, the pain runs the other way, a family that failed to understand or gave up too soon. Estrangement leaves a wound that rarely heals on its own. It creates a unique kind of grief, mourning the living. It brings loneliness, depression, low self-worth, anger, and anxiety. For some, distance brings safety or peace, but for most, it brings a deep and lasting sadness. Still, time can soften hearts, and love rarely disappears.

When families reach out and send photos of missing loved ones, I recognize them about half the time. Sometimes I know their names, their stories, or the street they sleep on. Other times, I realize I’ve already spoken to them on camera.

Photo by Tara Faul

Over the past five years, I’ve conducted approximately 5,000 interviews with homeless individuals, mostly along the West Coast, and spoken informally with another 8,000 to 10,000 people. That means I’ve likely had more direct contact with the homeless population in these cities than almost anyone.

The streets of Portland. Photo by Tara Faul

This mission is also personal.

In 1994, my younger brother Jason ended up homeless in Portland. He had developed a meth habit “speed,” as it was called then and cut off contact with the family out of shame. For over a year, we heard nothing. Then, one day, he called me.

My little brother and I

I was still angry with him at the time. He had borrowed my leather jacket and some albums and never returned them. But when I heard his voice, desperate and scared, something inside me shifted. He told me he hadn’t eaten in days and was sleeping under a bush in southwest Portland. In that moment, a calm voice came into my mind, telling me this was not the time for anger. I told him to come over. That day, he moved into my small studio apartment. It was his last day of homelessness, 31 years ago.

Juniper on Christmas morning in her camp.

Over the last five years, I have helped reunite hundreds of families. There was Juniper, who struggled with mental illness and addiction. Her family reached out after I interviewed her. She had cut off all contact, but after months of patient

Juniper in the RV I got donated

communication, I helped broker a reunion. That reconnection led to a donated RV and, later, her receiving long-overdue trust payments after her mother’s passing. Over the next two years, I stayed in regular contact with her family and provided updates. I always encouraged Juniper to work on her sobriety and accept housing. She always said she would think about it, but never followed through until a few months ago. She accepted a tiny home with her boyfriend and lived there for about six months. Things were going well, but then, just recently, she had a heart attack and passed away. She was 35.

Michael in his pedestrian underpass. Photo by Tara Faul

Then there is Michael, who had been living in a pedestrian underpass for years. His ex-girlfriend saw him in one of my videos, recorded a message for him, and we were able to reconnect them. He chose to live in that underpass because he said it was the only place he felt safe. He struggles with mental health issues and has been very service-resistant. His family and friends, however, have stayed in regular contact, and he always looks forward to the videos and photos they send. Hopefully, this will lead to real trust, and he will eventually accept help.

Keshad on the streets of Portland. Photo by Tara Faul

Keshad is an amputee originally from the East Coast, with family in Atlanta. He came to Portland because of a friend. He lost his leg to frostbite and has been struggling with a serious fentanyl habit. His family is supportive but worried, and they’ve been trying to get updates on him while also helping by shopping for clothes and food. Recently, he was arrested for assaulting a security guard, and since then, he has disappeared.

Photo by Tara Faul

When I began this work as a journalist, my goal was to raise awareness of a growing humanitarian crisis and expose the dysfunction of the systems meant to solve it. But along the way, something unexpected happened: a large part of my work became reuniting loved ones. It has now become my favorite thing to accomplish.

Photo by Tara Faul

This is why we need daily, intensive outreach, passionate and trained workers who ask a homeless person where their family is, and whether we can help reconnect them. Historically, outreach workers are trained to do nothing but hand out shelter vouchers and avoid discussing family dynamics. But a person who has lost all hope and feels disconnected from the world is far less likely to accept real help. If you help them reconnect with family, hope may return, and with hope comes increased motivation to make the necessary changes that can lead to long-term success.

Photo by Tara Faul

The Homeless Industrial Complex has become a system that, despite its size, is not structured to create lasting change. Reforming it is slow and difficult. In the meantime, anyone with a little courage and genuine compassion can speak directly with people on the streets, learn their stories, and help reconnect them with family. Once those personal ties are restored, individuals are far more motivated, and the social service system is far more likely to succeed in helping them move forward.

