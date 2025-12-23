On December 25, 2022, I visited Juniper and Steve at a tiny home Steve had built by hand. It sat in a dug-out pocket of earth on a narrow strip of trees wedged between two loud, busy corridors, Barbur Boulevard on one side and I-84 on the other. The ground dropped sharply, and the structure perched on the edge of a steep cliff, plunging nearly 100 feet straight down to the freeway below. It was noisy, but strangely isolated, about as safe a place as that could be.

Juniper and her gingerbread house

Inside, the home was roughly the size of a dining room. A large bed filled most of the space. A small stove sat against one wall, its wide metal exhaust pipe jutting through the side of the structure. It was dark and warm, the kind of warmth born of effort and improvisation rather than comfort.

Juniper, whom I had seen dozens of times, was almost always lying down. She was deep in her addiction, and despite my repeated efforts to convince her to return to her family, who were waiting with open arms, she refused.

But that day was different.

She was sitting on the edge of the bed, a small table pulled up in front of her. Resting on it was a gingerbread house she had made. Outside, the small yard was littered with fentanyl foil, some of it shaped into crude “trees”, along with a scattering of pills.

Fentanyl residue dusted the ground near the gingerbread house, forming a narrow path leading inside. The roof of the gingerbread house was covered in bright candy. Juniper told me it was meant to represent acid tabs. She said she made the house because “it felt fitting.”

Next to her was a small woven basket hung from a central load-bearing beam that supported the roof. Inside were at least twenty folded pieces of fentanyl foil, ready to be used for additional trees, but more likely, more fentanyl. It was one of the most dystopian things I had ever seen and, in its own bleak way, it was fitting for the streets of Portland. I shook Steve’s hand, gave Juniper a small hug, and stepped back outside. As I walked away, Juniper yelled after me, “Merry fucking Christmas!”

Exactly one year later, Juniper and Steve were living in a forty-year-old Itasca motorhome I had helped get donated by her family. Steve had painted it in camouflage. Inside, they had removed the small couch and replaced it with a four-by-seven sheet of plywood, raised on two car jacks and turned into a narrow bed they barely fit on together. Juniper lay on the bed with a meth pipe resting beside her pillow. Steve sat in the driver’s seat, smoking a cigarette.

Over the course of that year, I spoke with Juniper’s family more than a dozen times, trying to help her find her way back to Wisconsin. Juniper often cited trust issues as the reason she wouldn’t return. She spoke openly about childhood trauma, including sexual abuse. Still, she remained tough, willing to go home only if Steve could come with her.

At first, her family agreed. Eventually, they wanted only Juniper to return. It was a deal breaker. They saw Steve as the person holding her back.

While it was true they were both using drugs, I had come to know Steve. He did what he could to protect Juniper from predators and, in his own limited way, tried to care for her. Juniper struggled with severe mental health issues. She would disappear for long stretches and be found later, often worse for wear.

The hand-built shack they called home for three years.

By Christmas 2024, Juniper and Steve had finally agreed to move into a tiny home. I met them a block away, inside an underground Safeway parking garage. Steve and I came up with a plan: reach out to Juniper’s family and see if the gravity of the holidays might soften her resistance and help her accept housing back in Wisconsin.

She was always ambivalent. Just when it seemed like she might say yes, she would find a reason to pull back, an excuse, a surge of emotion, and then cut off contact with her family, sometimes for months at a time.

For a while, Juniper did well. She stabilized. She showed growth. For several months, it felt like forward movement. But she could never entirely break her addiction.

Three months ago, Steve texted to tell me Juniper had died.

Her body gave out before her life ever stabilized. It was a widowmaker heart attack, a blockage in the left anterior descending artery, which supplies roughly half of the heart’s blood. Survival is rare. Juniper had suffered a minor heart attack the year before and had been warned to stop smoking, stop using drugs, and change her sedentary lifestyle. She couldn’t.

Yesterday, I called Steve to wish him a Merry Christmas. He is still struggling, but he has found some solace in his art. He told me he recently drew a picture of Juniper.

Hand-drawn by Steve after Juniper passed

Steve also shared that someone new is now living in Juniper’s pod. Recently, that person reported sensing a female presence there and wondered why no one ever visited. Steve, a man of faith, believes Juniper’s spirit may have lingered because she didn’t know she was gone. He prayed for her, asking her to let go. Shortly afterward, the new occupant said the presence seemed to fade.

Juniper is just one name in a long line of people caught in the homelessness system who die prematurely. Some die on the streets. Others die shortly after escaping them, their bodies already too worn down to recover. I did everything I could. Over the years, I tried to help her change habits, reduce harm, and imagine a future beyond survival. She listened sometimes. There were very few people she trusted enough to hear hard truths from, and most people don’t have the patience or the time to stay that long.

She was compassionate and funny, but tormented by her past. Ultimately, it consumed her. That’s the part of homelessness people rarely see: change can happen, growth can happen, and still, it can all end too soon.

