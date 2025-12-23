Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Jay Erwin
The point should be made repeatedly, that homelessness is a symptom, a consequence of addiction and mental illness, not just something that happens to people randomly. The small fraction of 'permanent campers' who may have lost housing due to unforseen circumstances have greater ability to get out of that situation. The bulk of these street denizens need interventions that may be against their will.

Margaret Fleck
I am a sober alcoholic. There but for the grace of God....

To say "thank you" is inadequate for what you give. Your strength and compassion are remarkable.

Thank you for what you give.

Thank you for writing about so honestly.

I needed to feel the gratitude.

