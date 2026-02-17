In February, on a snowy Wednesday, I met a homeless man named David standing outside a Safeway, panhandling for money. He was wearing a white hoodie with the words “Portland State University” printed on it and holding two empty beer cans and a remote control. I asked him what it’s like to be homeless in Portland. “I know how not to be homeless,” he told me, “but there’s a reason I’m out here and something’s

not right.” He explained that when he does get housed, he often gets kicked out quickly, and doesn’t want to go through the effort again. Something traumatic happened to him when he was a child. When he goes indoors, he feels closed in and says his “demons appear.” Drugs became his way of hiding the pain.

He used to use heroin, but eventually switched to fentanyl because it was cheaper and stronger. At his peak, he was taking twelve to fifteen fentanyl pills a day. A few months ago, he began using fentanyl powder because it was easier to smoke. That was when he started developing mysterious sores all over his body. They were impossible to miss; I could see at least fifteen on his face and hands alone. He said he didn’t know what caused them and wondered aloud if he was “being poisoned.” He also told me he had begun “nodding out” for several hours at a time far longer than the usual thirty to sixty minutes.

“Nodding” is the term users employ to describe drifting in and out of consciousness after using opioids. The person is not necessarily asleep, but their mental capacity fades and they lose control of their body, entering a trance-like state. Because fentanyl is roughly fifty times stronger than heroin, nodding is common. What is not common is remaining unconscious for hours. That is a strong indicator that fentanyl has been mixed with xylazine, also known as “tranq,” a powerful veterinary sedative

used on large animals such as horses and cattle. No one is entirely sure when xylazine began appearing in the illicit drug supply, though documented use dates back to Puerto Rico in the early 2000s. Since then, it has steadily spread across the United States. Xylazine enhances and prolongs the effects of fentanyl. It is inexpensive and, unlike fentanyl, was not originally classified as a controlled substance. The result is a longer-lasting high, and a far more dangerous product.

I spoke with a low-level dealer recently near the Portland Art Museum. He rides an old Diamondback BMX bike and never dismounts, always appearing ready to pedal away at a moment’s notice. As a longtime downtown outreach worker, I have seen him operating many times. Because I’m a familiar face, I asked him about tranq. He said he doesn’t use fentanyl himself and doesn’t know where the xylazine is added in the supply chain. “This shit will kill you,” he said matter-of-factly about the product he sells. He also acknowledged that when fentanyl is laced with tranq, it sells faster. There was no emotion in his voice.

Photo by Tara Faul

Xylazine was first developed by the Bayer Company in 1962 and approved a decade later as a veterinary sedative and pain reliever for animals most commonly horses, cattle, and sheep. It was studied for human use, but clinical trials were discontinued due to safety concerns. While not originally scheduled as a controlled substance, its effects in humans can be devastating. Reported side effects include respiratory depression, severe disorientation, unconsciousness, dangerously low blood pressure,

and the development of necrotic skin wounds. Those wounds are not minor. In some cases, the scaly, dead tissue spreads aggressively and leads to amputation. One man I met under an overpass described it bluntly: “Flesh will rot off your body.” Narcan (naloxone) can reverse the opioid effects of fentanyl, but it does not reverse the sedative effects of xylazine. If someone overdoses on fentanyl mixed with tranq,

Narcan may counteract the opioid, yet the person can remain heavily sedated due to the xylazine. The prolonged unconsciousness makes overdoses harder to detect and more likely to become fatal. Someone nearby may assume the individual is simply asleep when in fact they are experiencing life-threatening respiratory depression. When they do wake up, sometimes many hours later, they are often in severe withdrawal. Heavy fentanyl users typically need to use it every few hours to avoid withdrawal.

Many of the people I speak with understand that the tranq-fentanyl combination is destroying them. They know the wounds. They know the risk. They know friends who have died. And they still cannot stop. Greg is one of them. I met him on a cold, snowy morning in downtown Portland. He came here more than two years ago from San Antonio after his brother died. A friend invited him to help build a house, but then the pandemic hit. One thing led to another, and he found himself living on the streets.

“The first thing I noticed,” he told me, “was how easy it was to get drugs. They wanted to all but give them to me.” On his second day homeless, a friendly man approached and offered him a small bag of heroin. Greg resisted at first. He was depressed and grieving, but he had not planned to relapse. Eventually, he accepted it. The next day the heroin was laced with fentanyl. Soon after, it was pure fentanyl.

When Greg first smoked it, he described the experience as life-changing, though not in a good way. For a brief period, his grief disappeared, his anxiety dissolved, and he felt peace. Within days, he was desperate for more. The friendly dealer was no longer generous; now he wanted money. Greg said the man coached him on ways to get it, “leading me into all these crazy things.” He declined to provide details but added, “People will do anything for their next fix.” A year ago, Greg made a serious attempt to

get clean. He left the downtown core and camped along the Springwater Corridor, a 21-mile trail winding through a massive green space. He endured the physical detox and stayed drug-free for ten days. When he returned downtown, he said he was approached within an hour and offered a free bag of fentanyl. According to Greg, someone recognized him — a “spotter” — and alerted a dealer that he was back. A small sample was delivered to hook him again. Today, Greg primarily uses fentanyl mixed with tranq because the effects last longer. Before becoming homeless, he earned a degree in biochemistry. He understands the pharmacology of what he is putting into his body. He knows the likely outcome and uses it anyway.

I have worked as a drug and alcohol counselor and street outreach worker for more than two decades. Fentanyl is the worst drug crisis I have ever witnessed, and the arrival of xylazine has accelerated an already catastrophic situation. For years, I described our homelessness situation as a humanitarian crisis. Later, I called it a mental illness and addiction crisis. Recently, my colleague Kate Monroe, a Marine

veteran in San Diego, told me, “This isn’t a crisis. This is malicious neglect.” The more I reflect on what I see daily, the untreated psychosis, the open drug markets, the preventable deaths, the indifference, the harder it is to disagree. The federal response has been slow. Lawmakers have passed measures to study xylazine and labeled it an “emerging threat.” On the streets, it is not emerging; it is entrenched. I have interviewed hundreds of men and women living outside. They speak with brutal honesty about what fentanyl has done to their bodies, their families, and their

communities. They describe languishing, isolation, rot, and death. Tranq has taken an already lethal epidemic to a darker place. We should not be debating whether this is an “emerging threat.” We should be operating under a declared state of emergency with measurable benchmarks for reducing open-air drug markets, expanding treatment capacity, and interrupting the supply of lethal synthetic drugs. Every day that passes without decisive action costs lives. How many more must die before we act like it?