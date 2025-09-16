Twenty-four thousand acres of the Deschutes National Forest have been destroyed, including five homes and twelve structures. Thousands of people evacuated while thousands of animals tragically died. The question is, could this have been prevented?

In 2023, I did a three-month, extensive assessment of the homeless population in Deschutes County. After driving thousands of miles and walking hundreds of miles, I met the majority of homeless people. I visited hundreds of camps and saw hundreds of manmade fires. The Deschutes woods are especially dry and have limited water, making the risk of fire high.

I met with Senator Ron Wyden and County Commissioner Tony Debone on August 12, 2023, in La Pine, Oregon, with the Deschutes National Forest surrounding us. In this meeting, I warned the senator of the high risk of forest fires due to the large number of homeless individuals and squatters allowed to camp wherever they chose.

County Commissioner Debone and I are talking to Senator Wyden.

He downplayed the threat and changed the subject to fire caused by climate change. I tried to redirect him to the grave danger of manmade fires, but he had already moved on and then asked if anyone wanted to do a selfie with him.

At the second, more formal meeting at the Deschutes National Forest office, I was approached by Phil Chang, a progressive County Commissioner, who told me not to bring up anything related to homelessness or manmade fires. This is the same commissioner who referred to the Flat fire as an” off-the-grid neighborhood” rather than a homeless encampment. Phil Chang has a history of downplaying anything negative concerning the homeless.

Now two years later, a fire has destroyed twenty-four thousand acres. Five homes destroyed, multiple buildings, thousands of animals dead, and thousands of people displaced. I drove there to see the destruction for myself. A few miles from the fire line, I was taken to a lake where helitack crews were collecting water to drop on hot spots.

I was shown the fire line that was approximately two miles from Sisters, Oregon. Multiple trees were still burning, with thousands of embers slowly floating down. As I stood there in awe at the destruction, multiple salmon flies flew into me, which I later learned is a normal behavior during a forest fire. Some bugs are actively attracted to the heat and smoke, while others are displaced and flee in a person’s direction.

Aerial photos clearly show the origin point. There is debate, though, about who started it. Was it a homeowner or a homeless person? The land is on private property, and upon closer examination of the photo, you can clearly see multiple RVs, cars, and storage containers. Some elected officials refused to admit even the possibility of it being a homeless encampment. This is when I knew I had to find it myself.

It took several hours driving down dirt roads in a landscape that doesn’t change. After driving in circles a few times, I found the area and then investigated on foot. As I approached the camp, I walked past discarded trash and an old, flattened tent.

There were multiple RVs, cars without license plates, tents, and a lot of trash. Based on what I saw and what numerous neighbors shared, with a history of drug addicted people wandering on and off the property, this was absolutely a homeless/squatter

encampment. Two years before, I was walking these woods, interviewing hundreds of homeless people. I would find about a dozen burned-up RVs a day.

All told, there were over a hundred burned vehicles I found. Considering the size of the woods, I know there were many more out there. I made multiple videos and pushed hard for sanctioned camping. These would be designated areas for homeless people to go and feel safe, with plenty of support. This would effectively eliminate the risk of manmade fires.

I brought up this devastation to the senator, but he and most of Bend’s elected officials, including County Commissioner Phil Chang, were not comfortable with this truth.

Homeless people have been occupying these woods for many years and have caused far more fires than climate change. This fact is repeatedly ignored because homelessness has become such a hot-button political issue that progressive elected officials will do almost anything to deny their culpability.

I spoke to Holly Siebert, a homeowner who lives next to the origin point of the fire and the one who first called 911. She is in her late 70s and has lived on this property. Her husband was a Marine veteran who passed away a few years ago. She shared her frustration with me over the debate on who exactly started the fire. She told me that

HollySiebert's home

place has always been referred to as a squatter property. She shared a story about a disheveled, barefooted man who showed up at the local store miles away under the influence of a substance. The store owner talked to him, and he said he was living on that property. Hollie told me she now lives in fear and that it has “compromised her life”. The Central Oregon Daily newspaper planned to interview her, and she told me she was going to push the reporter on the definition of a homeless camp so the cause would no longer be denied. Suspiciously, it was edited out.

A text exchange I had with Holly and her plan to tell the reporter this was homeless caused.

Holly owns 118 acres and says her property value has plummeted now, with a majority of the trees burned and newly bulldozed roads everywhere from the firefighters. She is devastated that the property will never return to its old glory in her lifetime.

Over the several days I was there, I encountered over a hundred firefighters and many forestry workers who work those lands all year round. These forestry workers earn about $43,000 a year, which is a travesty considering the importance of their work. I just wanted to give them a shoutout for the great work they are doing.

This fire, along with the hundreds of others that start every year in these massive woods, could be prevented. A high percentage of these fires are human-caused, yet certain elected officials ignore the truth to protect their base and thus their elected position.

Unlike them, other elected officials and I want every single homeless person to leave these woods to get the support they need to become self-sufficient adults. The fact is, the homeless will never get their needs met living off the grid like this.

Despite the ongoing investigation, officials and the media have already announced that this fire did not start at a homeless camp. Regardless of whether it’s determined that a homeless man did this or a squatter, it doesn’t really matter. This was a man-made fire by a person living off the grid, and their actions have displaced thousands and cost millions.

There is a great opportunity here for the local governments to collaborate and ensure that this never happens again. I fear, though, that the cause will be debated for years, and nothing will be accomplished. I learned there have been multiple manmade fires started at homeless camps over the last few months, requiring emergency services. The biggest being the Darlene fire, which burned 4,000 acres near La Pine, Oregon.

The Darlene 3 fire in La Pine, Oregon

This problem is not going away, but I guarantee it will get worse if elected officials continue to ignore the risks of man-made fires. This community is lucky in many ways. Considering over 3900 homes were at risk, someone could have easily died. Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to the homeless as the cause of a majority of fires, many of the elected officials refuse to accept that. They can ignore the truth, but it doesn’t mean it will go away. People are fed up and want action, not just words.

Please consider restacking this article, as it will help it reach a wider audience. Thank you.