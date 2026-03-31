Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Sam Pence's avatar
Sam Pence
7d

Infuriating. You are doing outstanding work--not just as a journalist, but as a human being standing up for other human beings.

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Cyndy R's avatar
Cyndy R
7d

This was riveting to read. Wow. Thank you. I don't know if shedding light on this stuff will make any difference on the whole, but I still think it is important that it is being documented. Amazing and disturbing.

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