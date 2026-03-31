The moment I heard the smashing of glass, I knew exactly what it was. I had heard that sound dozens of times over the last month. Before I even looked up, I grabbed my phone, turned toward the noise, and started taking photos. Ten feet away, a black Expedition SUV sat with its rear window blown out. Within seconds, a man in a black shirt and backpack sprinted off carrying a laptop, a briefcase, and a gym bag. I ran over, saw the shattered glass, and knew exactly what I had just witnessed: a smash-and-grab. A smash-and-grab is a particular kind of burglary. A thief smashes a car window, grabs whatever looks valuable, and gets out fast. What defines it is not just the speed. It is the confidence. The noise, the alarms, the cameras, the witnesses, none of it matters anymore. The criminal is not trying to avoid attention because attention no longer means consequences.

Without thinking, I took off after him. Just moments earlier, I had been across the street in Portland’s Pearl District with a few dozen volunteers doing a trash cleanup. We were on the sidewalk with gloves and garbage bags, doing what functioning cities are supposed to do: maintain public space, clean up disorder, and take pride in where they live. Then, right across the street, someone did what a broken city has learned to tolerate: smash a car window and steal from strangers in broad daylight. The contrast could not have been clearer. On one side were citizens trying to restore their city. On the other was someone actively tearing it down. Maybe it was that stark line between right and wrong that lit the fuse in me. Maybe I was just tired of watching decent people get victimized while everyone else acted like this was now normal.

I caught up to him as he turned the corner at Northwest 14th and Couch and screamed, “Stop!” Then louder: “STOP!” He looked back, startled, and dropped the first bag. My friend grabbed it and held onto it while I kept running. We ended up in a full sprint. He was at least twenty years younger than me, but adrenaline kept me close. He weaved through traffic, jumped over a garbage can, and slid across the hood of a car like this was routine, like he had done it many times before. Several blocks later, he started to slow down. He ducked behind a parked car, and I chased him around it twice. He was breathing hard and begging me to stop chasing him. I finally caught him and cornered him in a doorway. He shoved me with his left arm. I grabbed his shirt and pushed him back into the door. “Leave me the f*ck alone, bro,” he screamed. I did not let go. I demanded everything back. He tried to pull away, then handed over what he had stolen while repeating, “I didn’t do anything,” over and over. He looked scared, but he also looked stunned. His expression said something I could not ignore: I think I was the first person who had ever chased him down.

My friend called 911. We gave the operator a detailed description, and she told us it would take at least twenty minutes and that we needed to let him go. So we did and he took off running again. But we kept following from a distance so we could continue updating 911 with his location. And once I was no longer right on top of him, the thief stopped sprinting and started operating. That is the part most people do not understand. People imagine smash-and-grabs as chaotic, impulsive crimes, one desperate guy, one reckless decision, one lucky escape. What I witnessed was not chaos. It was choreography. He took off his shoes. Took off his shirt. Cut his jeans into shorts. Within thirty seconds, he looked like a different person. That is not panic. That is a practiced move. That is someone who has done this enough times to have a system.

Then came protection. A middle-aged man in a “Just Do It” Nike hat rolled up on a beat-up bike and grabbed my shoulder. “Stop following,” he said. “I’ll make serious trouble for you.” A random passerby does not physically confront a stranger for following a thief. He does not show up at the perfect moment, get physical

immediately, and start threatening people. That was not random. That was an enforcer, someone whose role was to discourage interference, someone who knew the routine. I knocked his arm off and stood my ground. Once he realized I was not going to back down, he backed off. A moment later, I watched two homeless individuals throw a blanket over the thief as if they were concealing contraband, then casually walk away. If I had not seen it happen, I would have walked right past him.

We called 911 again and gave his updated description and location. Then chaos became a weapon. A woman in a black jacket and mini skirt lunged at me and tried to rip my phone out of my hands. She grabbed it hard, pulling like her life depended on it. Another man rolled up on a BMX bike and grabbed my arm. This was not about stealing my phone. It was about destroying the evidence. They were trying to remove the one thing that made them vulnerable: documentation. When I finally got the

woman to let go of my phone, she instantly switched tactics. She spotted two city employees in yellow vests and started screaming, “Help! I’m being harassed!” That was not confusion. It was strategy. This is the modern street playbook: if you cannot intimidate the person doing the right thing, accuse him. Create a scene. Reverse the roles. Make the witness look like the aggressor and the criminal look like the victim.

The city workers glanced over, then looked away and kept walking. They wanted no part of it. And that is exactly what this street economy counts on: decent people deciding it is safer not to get involved. Then the thief exploded out from under the blanket and ran. Suddenly there were five people around him, like they had appeared from nowhere. He blended into the middle of them and started walking away as if nothing had happened. Spotters. Enforcers. Concealment. Distraction. Extraction. My friend called 911 again. This time, we were told officers would not pursue because we were not the victims. We were eyewitnesses. We had photos. We had video. We had the suspect in sight. We had his original description and his updated disguise. We knew exactly where he was. And the answer was still no.

Not because it did not happen. Not because it was not provable. Not because it was not serious. But because the system has triaged itself into paralysis. Enforcement has become so limited that even clear, actionable crime unfolds in real time without consequence. And when enforcement disappears, crime stops being risky and starts being rational. That is why smash-and-grabs happen at noon. That is why they happen in tourist areas. That is why they happen with witnesses standing nearby. That is why criminals do not flinch when you yell. That is why alarms do not matter. They do it like they are clocking in for work. They are not afraid because the system has taught them they do not need to be.

The last thing I saw was the thief jumping into a car. At first it seemed to come out of nowhere. But in hindsight, it did not come out of nowhere at all. It was waiting. The driver stepped out, stared me down, and tried to intimidate me before jumping back in

and speeding away. This was not a lone thief improvising on the fly. This was organized crime using the street as its operating base. The whole thing lasted about twenty minutes and stretched roughly twenty blocks. I was relieved we recovered the stolen items, but furious at how impossible it was to get police to arrest someone we had seen commit the crime, chased on foot, identified repeatedly, and tracked in real time.

We eventually walked back to the SUV with the recovered items just as the family returned. They were visiting from St. Louis and celebrating their father’s seventieth birthday. They had no idea they had parked in the wrong place. They were simply relieved to have their belongings back. The laptop was for work, and the owner told me he could have lost everything, maybe even his job. That is what people miss when they dismiss property crime as minor or nonviolent. These crimes are not harmless. They can wreck a person’s finances, threaten a career, and destroy the basic sense of security that makes city life possible. And that is before you account for the intimidation, threats, and physical aggression aimed at anyone who tries to intervene.

Some cities point to declining 911 calls and suggest that means crime is down. I think the opposite may be true. People stop calling when they believe nobody is coming, or when they know they will be put on hold only to hear that officers will not respond. That is excellent news for criminals. Because once a city teaches thieves that alarms

do not matter, witnesses do not matter, victims do not matter, and even real-time evidence does not matter, crime stops looking like desperation and starts looking like a business model. That is what I saw that day in Portland. Not chaos. Not random disorder. Not one desperate man making one bad decision. I saw a system. And it is working exactly as criminals need it to.

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