On January 6, 2025, on the streets of Portland, I witnessed my first death of the year. At 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett, one of the deadliest blocks in the city, a young man in his early twenties died from a fentanyl overdose.

Portland’s homeless crisis had ceased to be primarily a housing problem years ago and had become a crisis of untreated addiction, severe mental illness, and policy paralysis. What followed over the next year made that reality impossible to ignore.

Two weeks after witnessing my first overdose death, I documented another. This time, it was a man in his forties, recently divorced, who had ended up on the streets after a series of bad luck and bad choices. He too died from fentanyl.

Over the next twelve months, I would witness more than fifty overdoses and watch twenty-two people die. I would also discover six additional bodies, five from overdoses and one from natural causes. By the end of the year, city officials would describe 2025 as an improvement over 2024. On the streets, it felt like a continuation of the same slow-motion catastrophe.

According to the most recent Point-in-Time count, Portland had approximately 6,000 homeless residents in 2025. About 2,500 were living in shelters, while roughly 3,500 remained unsheltered, sleeping in tents, vehicles, or makeshift structures.

Despite record public spending on homelessness and housing services, Portland continued to rank among the highest cities in the nation for per-capita unsheltered homelessness. While city leaders cited incremental improvements and stabilization, the reality on the ground remained largely unchanged. Entire corridors, Old Town, Chinatown, the Central Eastside, outer Southeast Portland, and industrial zones near highways and waterways were still dominated by long-term encampments and open drug use.

In 2025, I interviewed 724 homeless individuals on camera and more than 300 additional people off camera. Beyond that, I met, spoke with, and spent extended time with another 500 to 600 people living on the streets. Altogether, I directly engaged with roughly 45 to 50 percent of Portland’s unsheltered population in a single year, similar to the year before.

That level of access is only possible by being on the streets every day, visiting every major encampment and every highly concentrated homeless area within city limits. Why this matters is simple: it provides a ground-truth understanding of what is actually happening, rather than assumptions drawn from reports, models, or policy briefings.

Fentanyl remained the defining force shaping street life in 2025. Multnomah County continued to record some of the highest synthetic opioid death rates in the nation. First responders, outreach workers, and unhoused residents described overdoses as daily events, often involving the same individuals revived repeatedly with naloxone.

One of the most alarming shifts was how normalized overdoses had become. People died in tents, on sidewalks, and at transit stops. Encampments where someone had overdosed were frequently reoccupied within hours. Death no longer cleared a space; it barely interrupted it.

Medical professionals reported a growing prevalence of polysubstance use, with fentanyl increasingly mixed with methamphetamine, benzodiazepines, and xylazine. These combinations led to higher fatality rates and severe, often permanent neurological damage among survivors.

Throughout 2025, Portland conducted dozens of large-scale encampment removals, particularly along freeways, near schools, and in environmentally sensitive areas. These operations removed tons of trash, hazardous waste, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property, often at costs reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars per site. Officials framed the sweeps as necessary for public safety and environmental protection.

But the outcomes rarely changed. Camps were cleared, residents dispersed, and within weeks, many reappeared nearby or in entirely new neighborhoods. Outreach workers consistently described the result as geographic churn, not progress. In several documented cases, individuals displaced from long-standing encampments were later found dead from overdoses or exposure, reigniting debate over whether displacement without sustained treatment or supervision reduced harm or simply relocated it.

Mayor Wilson fulfilled a central campaign promise in 2025 by adding 1,566 emergency overnight shelter beds, surpassing his stated goal of 1,500 by December. On paper, it was an apparent policy success. On the street, acceptance remained limited.

Over years of direct engagement with thousands of unsheltered Portlanders, a consistent message emerged: roughly half said they would never accept shelter or housing, regardless of availability. Common reasons included sobriety and behavioral requirements, curfews and loss of personal autonomy, fear of theft or assault, severe mental illness or paranoia, and past trauma associated with shelters or institutions.

By late 2025, it became increasingly difficult to argue that lack of capacity alone explained persistent street homelessness. For a significant portion of the population, the issue was not access; it was refusal.

Severe mental illness became one of the most visible and least addressed features of Portland’s streets in 2025. Public spaces increasingly included individuals experiencing psychosis, engaging in public self-harm, shouting at unseen threats, or living in conditions of extreme medical neglect.

A lack of effective homeless outreach remains a significant problem. Of the more than one thousand homeless individuals I interacted with, roughly 90 percent said they had either never been approached by an outreach worker or that the assistance offered was minimal and short-lived.

I observed current outreach efforts firsthand. While outreach can work when done effectively, much of what I witnessed fell short. Many front-line workers were well-intentioned but constrained by rigid protocols and limited practical training. Those designing and training these programs often lacked sustained, boots-on-the-ground experience, relying heavily on theory rather than real-world conditions. As a result, outreach frequently failed to engage the people most in need of sustained intervention

.Oregon continued to rank near the bottom nationally in per-capita psychiatric bed availability, leaving police officers, paramedics, and outreach workers cycling the same individuals through emergency rooms, jails, and short hospital holds often dozens of times per year. Without long-term treatment options or effective civil commitment pathways, many people remained trapped in a loop that neither law enforcement nor social services could break.

One notable change arrived at the start of 2026. House Bill 2005, enacted January 1, lowered the legal threshold for civil commitment by removing the requirement that danger be “imminent.” Judges may now consider a broader standard of potential harm when determining whether someone is a danger to themselves or others. Supporters believe the change will allow significantly more people suffering from severe mental illness to be placed into long-term psychiatric care, rather than left to deteriorate, and often die, on the streets. Whether it will meaningfully alter outcomes remains to be seen.

By the end of 2025, few disputed the reality that Portland’s homeless crisis had evolved beyond housing alone. Without meaningful intervention for addiction and mental illness, deaths will continue.

As for 2026, I am cautiously optimistic that at least minor, incremental changes will occur. What is truly needed, however, are bold reforms which, if history is any guide, will not happen until there is a collective will from the people, political leaders, and those employed to end this humanitarian crisis.

