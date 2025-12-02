On a cold winter day in North Portland, I stood beneath a pedestrian underpass speaking with two homeless men when a Rapid Response truck rolled up. Three workers stepped out, part of the county-funded team responsible for clearing camps after the mandatory three-day posting. As the men gathered their belongings, a homeless woman approached, furious that they were being moved. “Uprooting people’s homes?” she screamed. She paused, glared, and added, “Enjoy the lake of fire.”

She stormed off, only to return moments later holding a bottle. She walked past all of us, lit it, and hurled it into the back of the Rapid Response truck. Flames shot upward. Despite the crew’s frantic efforts, the truck was quickly engulfed. She ran off, but was arrested less than an hour later.

If you watch the video, you will hear on tape that she was there to defend the homeless people's camp and property, yet she herself burned up nearly everything they owned.

Between intentional fires used to intimidate or harm, fires tied to basic street survival that spiral out of control, and fires started during severe, untreated mental health or addiction crises, Portland is burning. It isn’t random. It’s the predictable outcome of a city with no standardized model and no coherent strategy for responding to its homelessness, addiction, and mental health emergency.

Oregon has the highest per-capita rate of mental illness in the country. It ranks among the top three states for both addiction and homelessness. Portland has also drawn people from across the U.S. for years. After Oregon became the first state to decriminalize drugs, the number of homeless individuals struggling with addiction

surged dramatically. And despite Portland’s sanctuary city designation, being specific to immigrants, many outsiders simply hear the word “sanctuary” and assume it means immunity from the law. Combine those forces, and you get a perfect storm, one where fire becomes an almost inevitable byproduct.

Under the on-ramp to the Steel Bridge sits a notorious patch of land known as The Pit. It’s one of the most chaotic spots in Old Town. During one visit, while giving someone a tour, a tent suddenly burst into flames and then exploded from the propane canisters stored inside. The blast injured a nearby homeless man.

Just twenty feet from that spot, only a day earlier, a homeless man died after being trapped inside the bridge structure itself. He and a dozen others had broken through the wall and created a hidden living space. When a fire ignited, there was only a single narrow exit. Not everyone made it out. I later interviewed the man who escaped, he survived only because he kept a sledgehammer near his bed and used it to help others break through.

Fires in that same area are constant. I find new burn spots there weekly, often with no one around—likely set at random, then abandoned. In 2022, 41% of all Portland Fire & Rescue calls were homeless-related. That was the last year the city published those numbers.

Near the North Blocks, an area surrounded by upscale hotels, I met a homeless man burning debris in the middle of the street. When I asked what he was doing, he answered, “Passing the time.” I told him he might get in trouble. He shrugged, refused, and sat down to smoke meth.

Another man told me he was “burning evidence” and then began threatening anyone who walked by. He said he wanted to “burn this fucking city to the ground.” Finding people burning things on our sidewalks and public parks has become commonplace. Over time, many of these people realized that the rules do not apply to them.

Last month, a homeless woman told me that someone had poured alcohol on her while she slept. When she woke up and instinctively reached for her lighter to smoke a cigarette, she went up in flames. She suffered third-degree burns on her face, chest, and arms. This was not an accident.

A Navy veteran I interviewed, who had served twenty years, was killed weeks later when someone poured gasoline over his tent and set it on fire while he slept. He never made it out.

This car was deliberately set on fire, and the homeless man who lived in it lost everything. He spoke to the police, which is rare for a homeless person. The car, sadly, was filled with his entire life's possessions.

This lawlessness didn’t appear overnight. It was years in the making. Decades of radicalized policy decisions helped create a narrative that the homeless population was a protected class that could do no wrong. Even harmful behavior was reframed as a reaction to capitalism or trauma. Meanwhile, Portland’s homeless population has

one of the highest acuity levels in the nation, driven by a combination of severe mental illness, chronic addiction, and untreated health conditions. Many lack the ability to think clearly or act rationally.

This is why homelessness must be treated as the true crisis it is. Action is essential, but not easy. Many people feel compassion, yet are paralyzed by the sheer scale of the problem and their own sense of helplessness. Others are willing to help but lack direction. For most, turning away becomes a coping mechanism, a way to shield themselves from the discomfort, fear, and complexity of a problem that feels impossible to solve.

These fires are not anomalies; they’re the predictable outcome of a system that walked away from structure, accountability, and treatment years ago. What’s left is a vulnerable, highly impaired population lacking the capacity for rational decision-making and the support that could have prevented so many of these daily disasters.

