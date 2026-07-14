Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
2d

The homeless industrial complex is a jobs program for those with useless social service degrees. They've been taught clipboard empathy and PowerPoint skills, not the core problems that need solved nor HOW to solve them. The graph proves it: more homeless = more program money!

Reply
Share
Stephanie A's avatar
Stephanie A
2d

This is one of the best things I've read about the Portland homeless situation. And it's well written!

I think many people believe that this comprehensive outreach is happening already! There's no mention of this utter failure on the local news, where it's presented as an unsolvable, systemic problem.

Kevin's work is literally the only reason I know the services AREN'T happening. And I notice no one from these homeless services programs EVER dares to write a rebuttal to Kevin's posts (at least in my feed).

I wish Kevin could be in charge of our homeless programs.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dahlgren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture