A homeless woman in her late fifties, wearing a pink cancer-awareness hat stitched with the word Hope, told me that every night she locked herself inside her tent with a padlock. She sat in silence, listening for footsteps, and begged God that the steps wouldn’t stop at her tent. When they did, a hand tapped on the fabric—tap-tap-tap. If she didn’t unzip the door immediately, the attackers tore the tent apart, dragged her outside, and used her as their plaything, one to three men at a time, for five to ten minutes. Afterwards, they took whatever they wanted from her belongings.

A homeless woman on the streets of Portland. Photo by Tara Faul

She heard screams almost every night. As much as she hoped they belonged to no one, she admitted she felt a brief flash of relief each time it wasn’t her turn. When it was, she prayed only that her tent wouldn’t be taken, because without it she had nowhere to sleep. She never called the police; the unwritten street code forbade it. Reporting a crime meant retaliation from the very people she relied on for survival.

This “code of the street” existed in many encampments. To involve law enforcement was to betray the group, and the punishment could include beatings, exclusion, or being marked as a target.

One study found that 56% of homeless women and 14% of homeless men had been raped in their lifetimes, compared with 18% of women and 1% of men in the general population. Because most assaults were never reported, the real numbers are likely much higher. Over three years, I interviewed more than a thousand homeless women; over 80% said they had been sexually assaulted. Among the hundreds of men I spoke with, about a quarter shared the same.

One of the most horrific cases involved a severely mentally ill woman named Jackie, known throughout Portland’s streets. People often saw her hitting herself on the head until she developed bald patches. For years, no one knew why she did it. Then a homeless couple told me her story: roughly twice a month, a group of men picked her up, took her to a motel, made her shower, and assaulted her for days. When they were finished, they simply dropped her back on the sidewalk. Her self-harm suddenly made sense, physical pain was the only thing she could control.

I had seen many forms of this. Some people hurt themselves to interrupt emotional numbness, others to feel something they could command, and others because the physical pain was easier than the memories.

Jenny. Photo by Tara Faul

Another woman, Jenny, was found lying on the Portland MAX tracks, screaming that men were trying to rape her. High-speed trains rushed past every ten minutes, and she seemed indifferent to the danger, as if that was exactly what she wanted. Police pulled her away, and she screamed for her mother, then her sister. She refused help at first, but photographer Tara Faul calmed her enough for her to accept an ambulance ride. Some might dismiss her accusations as delusion, but on the streets, rape is so common that many women accept it as inevitable.

Jenny. Photo by Tara Faul

Many women told me tents were one of the most dangerous places to sleep. Some gave them up entirely and slept in the open, choosing exposure over entrapment. Others formed small groups—four or five women who created signals and took turns staying awake through the night.

Photo by Tara Faul

When a known rapist targeted one of their own—especially someone who was respected—retaliation often followed. It wasn’t impulsive. It was planned, quiet, and sanctioned by the informal leaders who held real power in the camps.

Large encampments often developed hierarchies. People sometimes called the top figure the “homeless mayor,” but it wasn’t a title so much as a role earned through longevity, toughness, and influence. These leaders mediated conflicts, protected vulnerable people, and, when the system failed—as it almost always did—signed off on street justice. One leader told me that people on the streets knew far more about

the bodies found in the Willamette River that fall than the public ever heard. From his perspective, two of those men had assaulted women and “got what was coming to them.” He didn’t say it proudly, just matter-of-factly, as someone who had stopped expecting justice from anywhere else.

But not every woman had people watching out for her. Some drifted outside every alliance and loyalty, either by choice or because others pushed them away. These women, isolated, friendless, and invisible, were the easiest for predators to target.

One woman lived in conditions so severe that her body was crawling with insects. She told me she was raped regularly. As we talked, one of the men she accused stood only a few feet away, watching us, waiting for the conversation to end. Another woman, a middle-aged Asian woman with no social circle, said she was assaulted so often she stopped counting. She believed she had contracted multiple STDs but had no access to medical care and no one willing to help her.

Trafficked then dropped back off on the streets

For women like these, the street hierarchy provided nothing. They existed at the very bottom, unprotected, vulnerable, and unseen.

While women are the primary target, men are not necessarily always safe. Younger males, especially, are at risk of sexual violence. When that happens, it is far less likely to be reported, even to other homeless people who can and will retaliate.

The truth is that many of these tragedies are preventable. The city allows its most vulnerable residents to go days or weeks without meaningful contact from outreach workers. What should exist is a consistent, assertive team that meets with every homeless individual daily, screening for medical and mental-health needs, identifying barriers to housing, and staying involved long enough to help them get off the streets. The system, however, is complex, and workers often have their hands tied by grant restrictions and bureaucratic limitations, which prevent them from acting as effectively as they could.

We could create well-run, sanctioned camping areas with security, hygiene, wraparound services, and real pathways to housing, while simultaneously prohibiting the unsafe, unsupervised street camping where assaults thrive. These sites could be organized, humane, and safe.

Photo by Tara Faul

But many officials reject the idea outright. Some compare sanctioned sites to concentration camps—a comparison that shuts down serious discussion and prevents meaningful solutions. Their alternative is to allow people to remain in chaotic sidewalk encampments with no rules, no oversight, and no protection. In those environments, violence—especially violence against women- thrives.

Photo by Tara Faul

Officials often insist on a person’s “right to be homeless” but never acknowledge a person’s right not to be assaulted. Their policy philosophy elevates absolute autonomy while ignoring the predictable harm that occurs when people are left to survive without safety nets.

Until more people understand that vulnerable women are being assaulted regularly, likely even in this very moment, nothing changes. And the suffering continues.

