Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lex's avatar
Lex
Jun 3

I am amazed and a little confused that these stores remain open. How can they stay profitable? Presumably they could institute some process to limit theft (no entry without photo ID, putting items behind glass/locks, membership programs..). Any idea how they stay in business in high theft areas or whether they are considering new tools to limit theft?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
Jun 3

So, the paying customers pay the marked up prices to cover the security guards who do nothing and for the goods Whole Foods allows to be stolen.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Dahlgren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture