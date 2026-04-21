Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Cyndy R's avatar
Cyndy R
4d

Beating a dog is a crime. Those police failed to do their duty and left that dog to suffer horribly. Shame on them! This frickin enrages me. And where are the animal rights people? California is normally full of them. Don't wear fur, but you can beat a dog?

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Ryan Olson's avatar
Ryan Olson
4d

And now Multnomah county will be paying six figures to a person partly responsible for the homeless programs in LA for the past several years. To bring their success here.... At least that is my understanding.

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