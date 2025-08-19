Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren

Ollie Parks
7d

The debate over homelessness in Los Angeles is not simply about budgets, tents, or the visible misery on Skid Row. At its core lies an ideological conflict: whether society’s duty is first to maintain order and protect the majority, or to honor the radical autonomy of individuals whose lives have been consumed by addiction and untreated illness. Homeless advocates, in their rhetoric and practice, consistently choose the latter—sanitizing the realities of violence, substance abuse, and failure of services in order to defend “choice” at all costs. In doing so, they invert the moral order: the behaviors of the homeless and addicted are shielded from consequence, while the demands of residents and victims for safety and order are stigmatized.

1. Addiction

Advocates routinely downplay the central role of meth, fentanyl, and alcohol in driving homelessness, because to admit it would “stigmatize” those struggling with substance use. But in condemning stigma, they also condemn accountability: the narrative shifts from self-destruction to structural oppression. Meanwhile, neighborhoods and small businesses that describe visible open-air drug scenes are themselves stigmatized as heartless for saying what is plainly true.

2. Mental Illness

Psychosis, schizophrenia, and other untreated conditions are pervasive on Skid Row. Yet any mention of compulsory treatment is met with accusations of “stigmatizing mental illness.” In practice, this rhetorical move shields activists from grappling with conservatorship or hospital expansion. The stigma label is turned back on critics—residents who point out dangerous behavior are treated as cruel, while those suffering untreated on the streets are allowed to unravel.

3. Violence and Exploitation

Encampments are dangerous places: theft, assault, and sexual exploitation are common. But acknowledging this risks “stigmatizing the homeless,” so advocates gloss over the reality or frame violence as rare exceptions. The result is that victims inside encampments remain invisible, while neighbors who report predation are painted as stigmatizers and bigots, rather than people demanding safety.

4. Program Effectiveness

Billions fund meals, shelter beds, and outreach with little permanent rehousing to show for it. But calling attention to failure is said to “stigmatize service providers” and the homeless they serve. Thus, metrics are reframed around “contacts” and “meals” instead of exits to stability. Meanwhile, residents who note the futility of these programs are stigmatized as unsympathetic, even though they are the ones demanding measurable outcomes.

5. Neighborhood Impacts

Communities bear the brunt of unchecked encampments: petty crime, intimidation, and degraded public space. But raising these harms is cast as “stigmatizing unhoused people.” The rhetorical maneuver turns stigma into a shield for disorder, while neighbors who describe lived impacts are stigmatized themselves as selfish NIMBYs. The moral inversion is stark: victims of encampment disorder are the ones branded with stigma.

6. Institutional Self-Interest

The “homeless industrial complex” benefits from managing misery rather than solving it. Yet pointing out these incentives is denounced as “stigmatizing nonprofits” or questioning their altruism. The stigma charge keeps scrutiny at bay, ensuring executives and agencies continue to grow. Meanwhile, taxpayers who question ballooning budgets are stigmatized as reactionaries unwilling to show compassion.

Conclusion

In every dimension—addiction, mental illness, violence, program failure, neighborhood impact, and institutional incentives—the concept of stigma is wielded not to reduce harm but to silence critique. Advocates condemn stigma when it applies to the homeless, but deploy it freely against residents, businesses, taxpayers, and officials who demand order. What results is not compassion but a moral inversion in which those trying to restore livability are stigmatized, while those perpetuating chaos are shielded from consequence.

EK
7d

I wonder if this isn’t an even larger symptom related to the unwinding of the American attempt at empire. When the Soviet Union collapsed, alcoholism and addiction skyrocketed and life expectancy dropped dramatically. We’re experiencing something very similar.

Meth, crack, and fentanyl are just faster acting than alcohol and heroin.

32 more comments...

