The moment you enter Skid Row, you feel the tension. The sensory overload is impossible to ignore. The smell of urine, rotting food, and whiffs of meth and fentanyl smoke hit you so hard it’s disorienting. Tents are lined up so closely together on the sidewalks that it’s impossible to use them for their intended purpose. Everywhere - in the street, on the sidewalks - you see people walking, standing, crouching, bent over, sleeping, chasing, or being chased. The sounds are the most disturbing. You hear screams and cries from all directions. Despite the chaos, they always seem to notice outsiders. Within moments, hundreds of heads turn, eyeballs locked on us, trying to determine our purpose for being there.

Street dealers are constantly moving, stopping only if they can make a sale. A few people ask me if I’m looking for something, which means: am I looking for drugs? They only turn back if you say yes.

Spanning over fifty blocks, Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, has one of the largest homeless populations in the United States. The term Skid Row has its origins in lumberjacking. Loggers in the Pacific Northwest would use teams of oxen to haul cut lumber out of the forest. Eventually, loggers realized that greasing

the wooden slats with animal fat allowed them to transport the timber more quickly and easily. The same loggers would pitch their tents or build small shacks along the road, forming tent neighborhoods.

The further you walk, the fewer businesses, houses, or police officers you encounter. Telephone poles are used as clotheslines. Most street lights are smashed out. Every telephone booth is destroyed. Many fire hydrants are open, pouring water into the middle of the street.

As I wandered around, I noticed on every block there were large tents with lines of people in front of them. I learned these are makeshift markets that will sell anything. This is big business as they are everywhere. I asked around and discovered that the people running these stores are reselling stolen merchandise. Hundreds, maybe thousands of drug addicts spend every day stealing from stores and then reselling the merchandise to the people who run these stores. The first one I approached, I peeked inside, and saw rows of candy, condiments, and, in the very front, baskets of drugs.

One had meth, another fentanyl, and the last two appeared to have marijuana. While these stores sell merchandise, it’s clear they’re also fronts for other criminal enterprises. I stood in line, and when it was my turn, the woman asked me if I was looking for a boy or drugs. I was surprised by the question and shook my head no. Filming was a challenge as men with guns in trucks watched the tents closely. The trucks were new, and it was apparent they were the ringleaders and all had homes.

I took a Lyft back to the hotel, and I mentioned the brazen criminal activity. He said In Los Angeles, you can get away with shoplifting due to very lax policies on theft. Security guards are not allowed to stop you even if they witness the theft. The reason for this soft-on-crime approach is that, over the last few years, progressive police have suggested that accusing black people of stealing, even if you witness it, is considered racist. Shoplifting remains a misdemeanor as long as you only steal $950 or less.

The irony is that the non-profit leaders we met insisted that crime has dropped significantly in Skid Row, and most of the crime occurring is happening from non-homeless people. Other than the men in trucks who run the illegal stores and employ the homeless to steal, I did not witness any crimes from anyone other than the homeless against the homeless.

I met a homeless man who was showing me around and pointed out a spot where most people die on Skid Row. I saw the old sign ‘Protect and Serve’ and assumed this was an abandoned police building. I was shocked to learned this was an active police bureau. He went on to explain that lawlessness is rampant on Skid Row, and much of this is because the police are not allowed to enforce as they used to. California has a strong anti-police sentiment. When you take away the police, this is what happens.

Drugs are everywhere, with meth and crack being the most popular. About fifty people approached me on my first day, asking if I wanted to buy. About ten asked if I was selling. This homeless man with serious spinal issues started with meth, hit some crack, and then did fentanyl. He walked away smoking a joint.

We observed a foot truck stop and watched the driver throw food into a crowd. Within seconds, the scene was chaotic, and fights broke out. It was like throwing food toward a pack of hungry wolves. They threw out a pallet of pastries, and it became a feeding frenzy. One person ended up with a bloody face. A homeless man who was showing us around agreed that if you treat them like animals, they will act like ones.

The desperation on Skid Row is evident. Through a combination of drugs, lack of resources, and abuse of food, this long-term enabling has become a dependency. The non-profit leaders of the area admit that helping a person become self-sufficient is not a part of their plan.

We went to the second-largest Homeless non-profit in Los Angeles, located in the center of Skid Row. Just walking through the front door was a feat. A large concentrated group of people right at the front door, easily exceeding two hundred. Most were there to get a meal. The program started in 1914 as a refuge for men.

They serve about one million meals a year. Of those million contacts, 134 got employment, and 84 got into permanent housing. We spoke to the Chief Communication Officer, who admitted their sole purpose was to “stop the bleeding”. They do not consider themselves “do-gooders” who try to help a person towards a “trajectory of success”. She said relationship building can take years.

When we left the Mission, you could see just how forbidding it is to walk out the front door. We had to wade through over a hundred people. Some followed us for several blocks, offering drugs, sex, cheap goods, and even children. Others filmed and yelled at us. We learned after that the block right next to this homeless shelter has a lot of illegal activity, and they have watchers at each corner who will inform men in trucks if anyone films. Those people we are told have weapons and will remove the electronics from us. Fortunately, one of the drug dealers recognized me, and we were given a pass as long as we agreed not to publish any footage from those blocks, which we did not.

There are so many bodies scattered on the streets and sidewalks, you can’t tell who’s dead and who’s not. I checked on this lady who was motionless with her head in a box. The man standing next to her was mainly speaking gibberish, but he did say she was fine. I did not take his word for it and checked myself. She was alive, but will never consider anyone in her position as fine.

One of the most disappointing things was that the entire time I was there, I only saw homeless outreach workers once. They were not even on foot but drove by in a car without doors. I asked several homeless people who shared that they had never been approached by them.

The homeless budget in Los Angeles is approximately 1.3 billion dollars a year. In just the last few years, homelessness went from a million-dollar to a billion-dollar industry. Programs like the Midnight Mission have over a million contacts a year with homeless people, yet have a very low success rate in providing a permanent solution. They told us it can take years for a relationship to build. A person in crisis can’t afford years. They need assertive case management, empowerment, responsibility, and support to help them thrive. Waiting for a person to eventually come around rarely happens, and most die before that.

If there were ever a neighborhood in need of dramatic crisis intervention, it would be Skid Row. The hands-off approach taken by many homeless services providers is not working. Homelessness and the addiction crisis are at an all-time high. As for the homeless, I have never seen less hope. Many do not believe their circumstances will ever change. This is understandable, considering I could not find a social service provider that was helping anyone become self-sufficient. Most admitted their focus was to care for the problem, not cure it. This approach, in the long term, is highly profitable to the Homeless Industrial Complex and detrimental to people stuck on Skid Row.

