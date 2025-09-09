Three Portland city councilors, their chief of staff, and 14 others are in Vienna, Austria, right now to learn about social housing, also known as subsidized housing. The trip is a week long and is going to cost over $50,000, all on the taxpayers’ dime. The counselors are calling this a ‘class’, not a vacation. They are traveling there because Vienna is famous for its Social Housing and is where 60% of their population lives.

Photo by Tara Faul

What is Social Housing?

Social Housing is a public option for housing that is controlled by the government and exists outside the speculative real estate market. Approximately 2.7% of Americans, or nine million people, reside in social housing. The three states that use social housing the most are New York, California, and Massachusetts.

The problem is that these are often high-density designs that end up concentrating too many people into small spaces, creating an almost institutional feel that, over time, leads to many problems. It can profoundly affect a person's health, safety, and psychological well-being. It's a psychological phenomenon known as deindividuation. Concentrated housing heightens stress, leading to anxiety, frustration, and aggression. This then tends to lead to elevated crime rates, drug abuse, and victimization.

Supporters would argue that it would only happen if it were managed poorly. I would absolutely agree and ask them to point out one major social service program that has been run well in Portland. I have toured over a hundred, and it usually only takes about a year before it becomes unmanageable chaos. This is because most are low-barrier, and it's not hard to imagine what becomes of a building filled with active drug users, limited rules, or support. Those trying to stay clean have it the worst. They become prisoners in their own apartment, surrounded by drug dealers and drug users. I interives this man who verified this. He said the chances for anyone to get clean in programs like this are near zero.

The Vienna Social Fund, which oversees their extensive social housing system, financed by a dedicated portion of the residents' income tax and employer contributions, cost 2.84 billion euros last year, which translates to 3.3 billion in American currency—the population of Vienna is just over two million residents. Portland, Oregon, has a population of over 650,000. Suppose you include the Portland metro, it’s 2.5 million. How much is Portland willing or able to pay?

In 2022, I traveled to Chicago and studied homelessness and Social housing. I visited the deadliest block in Chicago, which happens to be next to a notorious social housing project. The murder rate in this neighborhood is 89.7 per 100,000 residents. To compare, the murder rate in Portland, Oregon, is 6.8 deaths per 100,000.

I spoke to people who live in this housing, and they shared that they have never felt safe. Some were formally homeless and missed the streets. Most admitted they carried guns for their own safety.

Across the street is a RIP wall filled with the names of many people who were murdered on that block.

I met a homeless woman who lived across the street from this housing program. She said she has witnessed multiple violent crimes over the last several years. She has never felt safe and blames the people who thought it was a good idea to put everyone together without offering any support.

Portland City Councilor Candace Avolos insists it's not a vacation, but a work trip. She touts Vienna’s worldwide good reputation, citing its social housing program, and says that only in person can one truly learn about it. She strongly believes their system would be compatible with the Portland system. What she is either not admitting to or does not understand is that Vienna is entirely different in terms of size, culture, governance, infrastructure, and political will. Even if what they have is somehow compatible with our system, the hidden reality is that the

cost of living is actually higher. They have a 10% rent tax, utilities, and maintenance costs that tenants must pay, making their total housing costs only slightly lower than those of traditional housing. All citizens, regardless of their financial situation, pay an additional 1% payroll tax.

This trip, the city officials are currently on is a big waste of time and money. Portland has tried this before. In 2020, Oregon decriminalized drugs. In late 2023, dozens of Portland officials traveled to Portugal to learn about the country's twenty-year-old drug decriminalization program. Four months later, the state of Oregon realized that.

Measure 110 was a spectacular failure, and it was repealed. Officials knew this was coming and knew it couldn't be stopped, but took the opportunity to travel.

I met Clara, a longtime homeless woman, who is now in Portland's subsidized housing. She said the streets and now her housing have sucked the life out of her. The building she lives in is in the exact center of the highest concentrated homeless problem in Portland. That block also has the highest concentration of drug overdoses over the last few years. She invited me to see her apartment, and inside, the first thing you see is mailboxes to the left, tables to the right, and a large enclosed area.

Photo by Tara Faul

surrounded by windows where a staff member sits. When I was let in, there was no staff member, and I observed two men smoking something out of a pipe that smelled like fentanyl. She shared that while she is happy to be indoors, she struggles significantly with being inside because she was not given any support to help her transition from the street to being under a roof. She still thinks of herself as a “fish out of water”. I spoke to other residents who shared that at night, drug dealers knock on their door because they know their social services have kicked in.

In April of this year, the Portland City Council unanimously adopted a Social Housing Resolution. They plan to significantly increase Social Housing in our community.

This will cost billions, and over time, when these elected officials are long gone, people will realize it was a terrible idea. Even if a massive bill to fund social housing passes in Portland, the problem is that elected officials come and go, as does public support. This would lead to underfunding, the intentional cutting of corners, which would further negatively affect the very individuals who were meant to be helped.

I believe in a balance of private and public partnerships and agree that we have affordable housing issues. A majority of the clientele that will qualify for this Social Housing will be homeless addicts, and will fall under the Housing First model, which means they will be low-barrier with no requirements to overcome barriers that led them to the streets or kept them on the streets. There will also be virtually no preparation for them to move indoors, which has always led to significant problems that cause many to return to the streets.

If you just throw a person into housing with no expectations, you get the same level of results. While some may stay off the streets for good, without support, they are still the same person with the same internal struggles. You have not solved the problem; you have only hidden the problem.

Photo by Tara Faul

I support the limited use of Social Housing for specific demographics. Specifically, the people who are motivated to change and willing to work on their barriers. They are the ones most likely to reach their fullest potential, and without even asking, most will voluntarily leave Social Housing and become self-sufficient adults.

Sadly, many homeless people placed in these programs become more depressed, and despite a few of their basic needs being met, in many ways, they are worse off. It’s never made sense to me why the goal of social services was never about helping the individual no longer need social services. The only conclusion is that in the minds of some, there is more money to treat the problem than to solve the problem.

As for these City Councilors, I respect their right to learn something new. I just think a trip halfway around the world to learn something not compatible with our own local government is expensive and a waste of time. They would have had a more effective week staying home and spending it with the homeless to understand why most would turn down Social Housing, then work with them on better solutions that will help them reach their fullest potential.

Please consider restacking this article, as it helps reach more people.



