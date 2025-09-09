Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren

Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Dzurak's avatar
John Dzurak
3h

Thank you for your essay and info, Kevin. The human race is always a work in progress. It seems simple to say: "Elect better 'leaders,' but the deck is stacked and, as you show, they are always ready to spend public $ on themselves. I once thought of moving to Portland. Glad I didn't. But I live near Chicago and well...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Theresa Griffin Kennedy's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy
2hEdited

Great article Kevin! Portland “ leaders,” are complacent, jaded, cynical, and not invested in real substantive change for these at risk populations. They just don’t care. Candice Avalos is a perfect example of this, everyone knows this is a semi vacation for all of them, and everyone knows that they could learn everything they need to learn from zoom meetings, emails, long-distance phone calls, and reading articles online, but they want this opportunity because it is about being a trip for pleasure. they’re going to eat in fine restaurants they’re going to sightsee they’re gonna take lots of pictures and videos they’re gonna shop. No one is fooled for one minute, but this is not an absolute vacation for them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Dahlgren
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture