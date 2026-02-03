Truth on the Streets

This piece does not discuss the prevailing philosophy within each component of the Vancouver's failing system. Surely that doesn't mean that Vancouver, WA, has managed to dodge the ultimately self-defeating hostility toward traditional norms that characterizes the official homeless response on the other side of the mighty Columbia river.

Descriptions of widespread skin lesions attributed to spiders deserve some caution. While spiders such as yellow sac spiders can bite occasionally, they do not typically cause extensive or recurring skin injuries over large areas of the body.

In unsheltered living conditions, far more common causes of persistent “bite-like” skin problems include bed bugs, body lice, fleas, and scabies, often worsened by secondary infections and the lack of access to hygiene and consistent medical care. These conditions are well documented in encampments and can closely resemble what is sometimes described as spider bites.

The distinction matters not as a technical correction, but because it shifts attention from an incidental environmental factor to the broader health consequences of prolonged street living.

"Failure has no owner." But it does have some well rewarded share holders.

