In the epicenter of Clark County’s homelessness crisis, first the county, then the city, then the neighborhood, then the block—lives a homeless woman whose body is covered in spider bites. Nearly a third of her skin is affected.

She didn’t know the name of the spider. When I searched images on my phone, she identified it as the yellow sac spider, a species native to the Pacific Northwest. Yellow sac spiders are small, nocturnal predators, pale yellow to beige in color with a faint orange-brown stripe along the abdomen. Their bites are painful and sometimes persistent, but rarely deadly.

This woman has repeatedly sought help—proactively—within what is arguably the most concentrated homelessness nonprofit sector in the entire city. Yet after months of delays, lost paperwork, unanswered calls, staff turnover, and programs that appear and disappear, she remains unsheltered. She sleeps outside, surrounded by spiders.

Less than a block away, at the start of a long corridor of tents lining both sides of the sidewalk, I met another homeless woman. She told me she had also tried repeatedly to get help and had been let down so many times that she no longer trusted the social service system at all. When I asked her to rate it, she didn’t hesitate.

“Zero out of a hundred.”

Less than twenty feet away, a third unhoused person told me the single greatest barrier keeping him on the street was the inability of providers to help him get sober. Most programs, he said, require people to achieve sobriety while still living on the street—something he openly admitted is nearly impossible.

Clark County’s homelessness-related spending is commonly cited at approximately $313 million. This figure reflects the combined cost of housing programs, behavioral health services, emergency response, crisis intervention, and indigent medical and nursing care—services that disproportionately serve the unhoused population. The total aggregates funding distributed across multiple departments and partner agencies, including emergency shelters, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, outreach and case management, crisis response teams, and long-term medical care.

It is not a single budget line item. It spans multiple years, capital investments, and departmental appropriations. Even allowing for the complexity of multi-year and multi-agency funding, the scale of spending is undeniable.

Yet despite this level of investment, assertive and effective outreach remains inconsistent—and this is not unique to Clark County. It is a recurring pattern in cities experiencing large-scale homelessness.

The reason is structural: no one is actually in charge of ending homelessness.

The state funds the county. The county funds the city. The city contracts with nonprofits. None has authority over day-to-day operations. Responsibility is fragmented. Authority is diluted. Failure has no owner. When complaints arise, each entity deflects responsibility to another. There are no uniform performance metrics. No required, measurable outcomes. No clear accounting showing how each dollar is spent—and whether it produced results.

Much of this failure is rooted in progressive policy choices driven more by ideology than results. Over the past decade, homelessness policy has increasingly prioritized harm reduction without accountability, housing promises without delivery, and compassion language without enforceable outcomes. Encampment tolerance is framed as humane, even as people are left to deteriorate outdoors. “Housing First” is treated as dogma rather than one tool among many, while requirements for treatment, sobriety, or participation are softened or eliminated entirely. The result is a system optimized to avoid discomfort, for providers, policymakers, and advocates, rather than to resolve homelessness itself. When ideology replaces measurable success, human suffering becomes an acceptable externality.

At the center of this crisis sits BNSF Railway, which is currently being sued by the City of Vancouver for placing boulders along the public right-of-way to prevent camping. The city claims that “placing boulders in the right of way to prohibit camping is not standard city practice.” Yet boulders appear throughout that same radius—and in multiple other areas across the city, raising questions about selective enforcement and policy consistency.

Vancouver, Washington, located on the north bank of the Columbia River directly across from Portland, Oregon, is the fourth-largest city in the state, with a population of approximately 190,000 to 200,000 residents. The city contains the majority of Clark County’s unhoused population, estimated at 1,300 to 1,400 individuals spread across seven incorporated cities.

When total system-wide spending is compared against Point-in-Time homelessness counts—even acknowledging that PIT data undercounts people cycling through homelessness annually, the implied per-capita cost is staggering. Yet overall reductions in homelessness remain limited. This raises serious questions about efficiency, coordination, and accountability within Clark County’s homelessness response system.

One woman I spoke with has been homeless for seven years. She told me she has received help, but never the kind that ends homelessness. Providers offer food, water, blankets, and access to porta-potties. What has never been offered, she said, is a permanent solution. Eventually, she stopped asking.

“I’ve accepted my fate,” she told me.

One homeless man I spoke with suggested that the low success rate in ending homelessness in his community is not simply the result of personal circumstances or a lack of individual effort, but of how social services are structured and prioritized. He argued that scarce resources are increasingly directed toward undocumented immigrants, leaving fewer options available for people who have been living on the streets for years.

He was careful to emphasize that his observation was not intended as a racial or ethnic critique. Instead, he framed it as a concern about allocation within an already overburdened system, saying that when demand outpaces supply, any perceived shift in priority can feel like exclusion to those who have waited the longest for help.

Whether or not this perception reflects actual policy, it highlights a broader sense of frustration and invisibility among people experiencing chronic homelessness, many of whom feel they are competing for limited assistance in a system they no longer trust.

I have also received messages from outreach workers who insist they are doing meaningful, effective work. Individual effort exists. Systemic success does not. The overwhelming majority of homeless people I spoke with say the system is failing them.

A change could be made immediately: independent oversight.

People with no financial ties to homelessness funding should be empowered to review policies, practices, and outcomes across all programs—and report findings directly to elected leadership and the public. That would require full transparency, something historically resisted by the very systems tasked with solving this crisis.

Until accountability exists, the spiders will remain.

