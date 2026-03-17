Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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William MacKenzie's avatar
William MacKenzie
3d

"We have treated accountability like oppression. " You got it!

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SimonSaysSeaShells's avatar
SimonSaysSeaShells
3d

Great purposeful journalism. The way you gather evidence for your articles showing source material and then drawing it all together with principles and conclusions is very impactful. A very stark contrast to the vast flood of unsubstantiated rambling opinion drivel on Substack.

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