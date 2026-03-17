It was late December, and I was handing out warm clothes to the homeless. The box was filled with different sizes and more than enough for everyone. For the first twenty seconds, people were happy and appreciative. Then a tug-of-war broke out over a jacket between a young man and a well-known homeless “mayor.” He won the struggle and started to walk away. That was when she told her friends to “get him.” She and two others chased him into the middle of the road, surrounded him, and violently beat him. Near the end of the attack, he was brutally kicked in the head. A wrong was perceived, and rather than using words, they made their point physically. That was street justice.

Among the homeless, street justice often functions as informal control. Many believe police will not protect them, or will target them instead, so they rely on their own methods, usually retribution, intimidation, or violence. It is also a product of strain and victimization. People who are repeatedly robbed, assaulted, exploited, or ignored stop believing the system will protect them. They take justice into their own hands because they believe no one else will.

You can see the effects of that loss of faith everywhere. Sidewalks become a behavioral free-for-all. Public space becomes controlled by whoever is bold enough to claim it. The loudest person wins. The most unstable person controls the energy of the block. The predator thrives because the victim has nowhere to go. Everyone else learns to adapt.

On the street, power goes to whoever has leverage. Sometimes that is physical strength. Sometimes it is a network. Sometimes it is a reputation. Sometimes it is drugs. Sometimes it is simply the willingness to do violence. The street creates its own enforcement because survival demands rules.

We like to talk about “community” in encampments, but community implies mutual safety and shared rules. What I have seen, more often than people admit, is a tribal order built on protection, coercion, taxation, and exploitation—especially of the vulnerable.

Street justice thrives where one rule matters most: never call the police. You can be the most popular person out there and still become the victim of a serious crime, but if you call 911 and word gets out, your own friends may take revenge on you for it, sometimes with deadly consequences. But if you tell the right people on the street, the problem may be handled permanently.

While stabbings and drownings do happen, one of the street’s most feared methods of getting rid of someone is a hot shot. A hot shot is a highly dangerous, often lethal, dose of illicit drugs intentionally made stronger or contaminated in order to cause a fatal overdose. It has long been used on the street as a murder weapon against informants, rivals, or anyone caught in a serious dispute.

Fentanyl has made this kind of killing easier. A tiny amount can be enough. The powder may be slipped into someone’s drink, or extra may be placed on their foil. When they overdose, no one gives Narcan. No one intervenes. By the time police become involved, it is because a body has been found. Most are recorded as accidental overdoses.

Last fall, more than a dozen bodies were discovered in the Willamette River near Portland’s largest concentration of homeless people. Some were never identified.

I have seen the street enforce its own rules over and over again. An unhinged, hyper-religious homeless man went on a violent rampage one day, randomly punching other homeless people. They retaliated and severely beat him. It was the third violent fight I had witnessed that same day on the streets of Portland.

“Keep Portland weird,” the city’s unofficial motto, used to mean eccentric. Now it means unpredictable. And unpredictability is the enemy of civilization.

The city talks endlessly about root causes, but street justice is one too, because it reshapes behavior. When the law is inconsistent, fear fills the gap. When consequences are rare, intimidation becomes a tool. When public disorder becomes normal, people stop acting like citizens and start acting like survivalists. You do not need a criminology degree to understand this. You just need to spend time where the rules have dissolved.

I showed up recently after an attempted stabbing on the street, an event that should have ended with someone in custody, a case file, and a clear consequence. Witnesses described the attack. The story was not complicated. The knife was real. The blood was real. The danger was real. Two days later, I saw the same man back out there. Same sidewalks. Same chaos. New knife. No meaningful consequence.

In another incident, I was in South Chicago sitting with a homeless man who excused himself to relieve himself against a wall. A five-person team working for the city showed up, and they were not happy about it. Instead of talking to him, they surrounded him and beat him down. While a few of them were fired, not one was arrested despite the video evidence. This particular team consisted of peer specialists who had once lived on the streets, and despite now being housed, they still carried that same street-justice mentality.

That moment teaches everyone the same lesson: victims are on their own, bystanders should stay quiet, offenders have little to fear, and fear itself is rational. And when fear becomes rational, street justice becomes inevitable.

The street is not a blank canvas. It is not a neutral setting where everyone is equal. It is an ecosystem. And like any ecosystem, it has hierarchies. Homeless “mayors” lead the pack, and they often have enforcers they can sic on anyone they decide deserves punishment.

A permissive culture sold as compassion creates ideal conditions for predators. When the city refuses to impose structure, the street imposes it instead. When there is no official accountability, unofficial accountability takes over. And unofficial accountability is always brutal.

When the system offers supplies without expectations, housing without structure, and services without accountability, the street adapts. People learn the city will negotiate with chaos but will not demand change. They learn that help is available, but only if it does not challenge behavior. They learn that the fastest way to control the environment is to remain unstable, because instability becomes power.

We have created a city where the only thing that gets policed consistently is the act of enforcing a boundary. If you confront someone threatening your family, you may be the one who ends up in trouble. If you try to move someone out of your doorway, you may become the villain. If you complain too loudly, you are accused of lacking compassion. But if you scream at strangers, steal, intimidate, vandalize, or openly use drugs, the city often responds with a shrug and a resource flyer. That is not mercy. It is moral inversion.

The reality nobody wants to admit is that the street already has consequences; they are just random, brutal, and aimed hardest at the vulnerable.

So when policymakers say, “We can’t impose consequences,” I want to ask: consequences from whom? Because the street imposes consequences every day. The question is whether those consequences come from a system with oversight and due process, or from predators and chaos. If you refuse to enforce boundaries, you are not removing consequences. You are outsourcing them to the worst possible enforcers.

Street justice exists because we have allowed public space to become ungoverned while pretending that governance itself is cruelty. We have treated accountability like oppression. We have turned bodily autonomy into a trump card even when a person is clearly incapable of self-management. We have confused permissiveness with compassion and demonized anyone who objects.

It’s what fills the vacuum when formal rules stop being enforced. It is the unspoken code that takes over when the law stops meaningfully showing up.

Most of all, it means telling the truth out loud: a city that refuses to govern will be governed anyway. If the city will not enforce the rules, the street will, and the street is never humane.

Please share to help it gain a wider audience.