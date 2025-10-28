I walked down the Springwater Corridor, a 22-mile multi-use path that runs primarily through Portland, Oregon. After passing dozens of rusty grocery carts, each filled far beyond capacity with every imaginable random item, including Persian rugs, Lego sets, books covered in mold, and a Cabbage Patch doll without hair, I followed a trail of scattered trash into the woods. No more than fifty feet in, I entered what could only be described as a massive homeless encampment turned garbage dump. Millions of pounds of trash were strewn across several acres of what had once been pristine forest.

A homeless woman living in trash. Photo by Tara Faul

Piled three high was a sea of rotting clothes. In another area, hundreds of bike parts lay in a heap. Dozens of abandoned camps were scattered as far as the eye could see. Every square inch of ground was covered with trash on top of trash, making it impossible to even see the earth beneath. This wasn’t a homeless camp. This was the epicenter of a garbage apocalypse. What became of Portland?

In early 2016, Portland Mayor Charlie Hales launched the Safe Sleep Policy, a six-month pilot program that allowed small groups of homeless individuals to camp overnight on sidewalks or city-owned property, as long as they packed up by

morning. Framed as a compassionate, temporary response to a severe shelter shortage, “about 2,000 more people were on the streets than the city could accommodate,” the plan was initially praised as a humane, progressive solution. This policy, though, sent an unintended message: that homeless camping in Portland was now legal. This attracted thousands to the city who were seeking a place to live on the streets.

But the backlash came fast. Neighborhood groups, business owners, and outreach workers said the policy “created confusion.” Many people thought camping had been legalized. Enforcement was inconsistent, and complaints skyrocketed. Critics even sued, claiming Hales had overstepped his authority by implementing the policy without City Council approval.