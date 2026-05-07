Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Veronica's avatar
Veronica
1dEdited

Working in the field, everything you say is true. I’ve known amazing mental health professionals who embodied their values and ethics in how they approached people and some who went into the field to work out their own issues and I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. True social work is based in values and ethics that is client centered, not provider centered. These self righteous militant activists are a nightmare

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
1d

I have always been amazed at the amount of mindless hate that has been directed at you by keyboard cowards for telling the truth. You're a good man.

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