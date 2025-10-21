I stepped through a hole in the chain-link fence surrounding Portland’s O’Bryant Square and saw four people nodding out and three smoking fentanyl. The man who had supplied them was standing nearby; he glanced at me for a moment, then continued with his business. I approached a man slumped against the low red brick wall surrounding a large bronze flower symbolizing Portland’s official

An addict with a pipe given to him by Harm Reduction. Photo by Tara Faul

nickname: The City of Roses. He was wearing a shirt that read “I’m with Spooky.” His head was slowly nodding up and down as he struggled to stay awake. Next to him were several pieces of typical leftist graffiti: “ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards),” “Die pigs,” “Stop the sweeps,” “Kill Andy Ngo,” and so on. I offered him a cigarette and sat in front of him.

His name was Dragon, a nickname he chose himself. He told me that Harm Reduction workers found him twice a week and handed him safe supply kits — bags of drug paraphernalia that often included a needle, pipes, tin foil, straws, Narcan (an opioid blocker used in overdoses), and various ointments. As we talked, he shared what it was like to use fentanyl. In the middle of explaining why he used it, he placed a red straw into his mouth, lifted a piece of clean tinfoil with fentanyl powder on it, lit it with a torch, and inhaled the smoke. He held it in for a moment and then, as he exhaled, admitted he used it against his own free will, a powerful and unsettling statement.

Dragon continued to use and quickly nodded off mid-sentence, his head resting on the cold bricks. Ten feet away, I met Chris, another fentanyl addict who received the same Harm Reduction kits. He told me his drug use was a “Weapon of Self-Destruction.” Two addicts freely admitted their addiction was destroying them, one by choice, the other against his will.

Fentanyl is fifty times stronger than heroin and ruthlessly addictive. What starts as a desire to use quickly becomes something more desperate. Addicts described to me spending every waking moment hustling to get enough pills for the day so they wouldn’t suffer. Hustles vary from stealing, canning, begging, or even selling their bodies. They are entirely entangled in their addiction and can only see a few hours ahead, to their next fix. In the middle of their chaotic lives are Harm Reduction workers who continue to supply them with the tools to keep using.

A homeless man with his bubble smoking meth. Photo by Tara Faul

The man in the video below, surrounded by EMS who were desperately trying to save him, was Tom. He had hitchhiked to Portland after hearing about the city’s open-air drug scene and wanted to experience it. That day, I had just walked by and noticed two Harm Reduction workers giving everyone on the block safe supply kits. Both were women in their twenties, dressed alike, indicating they worked for one of the area’s NGOs. I returned about twenty minutes later to find emergency services desperately trying to save him. The outreach workers were across the street getting coffee. As the coroner zipped Tom into a white body bag, the two workers exited the coffee shop directly across from the chaotic scene. They didn’t even glance over — they just casually walked away side by side, one of them still holding her coffee.

Death and dying are common on the streets. I have found more bodies in the last two years than in my combined thirty years of doing this work. I have come across countless people overdosing on fentanyl and have been able to save a high percentage of them. Ask any homeless person, and many will tell you they’ve personally administered Narcan.

Another death on the streets of Portland

Personally, I have no problem with Narcan — it’s effective and has saved thousands of lives. I do have a problem with handing pipes, foil, and straws to an addict who lacks critical thinking and rational thought. It’s no different than giving a gun to a suicidal person who already has the bullets.

Addicts tell me fentanyl has changed everything. It is cheap and extremely potent. Its effects are unlike anything else they have experienced. But while addicts recognize fentanyl as a game-changer, our policy response does not. In response to this deadly new street drug, the official position from the city to the federal level has been to stick with the logic of Harm Reduction: the idea that the goal should be to reduce the damage done by drug use rather than treat and cure addiction.

An overdosing man given Narcan by another homeless man. Photo by Tara Faul

In reality, this response means making more posters and manufacturing more straws and foil. It’s like putting a Band-Aid on the arm of someone with cancer and thinking you’re treating them. It ignores the real problem and will never cure it. Activists, too, have turned Harm Reduction into a social justice movement. It now has less to do with reducing harm and more to do with promoting a person’s right to use. Some of these promotions feel like the cigarette ads marketed to children until the 1980s.

Valentines with meth pipes

The Harm Reduction Coalition launched “Know Overdose” in San Francisco in 2019, a two-million-dollar campaign meant to educate the public on Harm Reduction. Most of the billboards showed smiling activists surrounding a drug addict who was using. That photo perfectly encapsulated a Harm Reduction activist. They weren’t just trying to “reduce harm” they were happy you were using.

On the National Harm Reduction Coalition’s website, there’s a merchandise section that sells clothing with slogans like “I love people who use drugs,” “Meet people where they are,” and “No one is disposable.” One of the most shocking items was a baby onesie with the phrase “I love people who use drugs.”

Harm Reduction is now almost entirely about social justice. The idea that people have the right to make decisions about their own bodies — up to and including suicide — without coercion from anyone else means supporting the right to use without judgment or intervention. The biggest flaw in this approach is that most addicts lack

A homeless addict is in severe distress. Photo by Tara Faul

critical thinking and rational thought and are completely estranged from their loved ones meaning they are also desperate for love and attention. The last thing they need is an activist with a big grin telling them they love them for using drugs. It’s obvious the phrase is meant to say, “We will not judge and love you despite your drug addiction.” But in the warped mind of an addict, it becomes, They will love me if I do drugs.

A common way to light a bubble. Photo by Tara Faul

I spoke to the executive director of a national Harm Reduction program. She admitted fentanyl is deadly but said she believed offering addicts services to help them get clean would “ruin the trust.” She told me it was best to “sit quietly” when our human instinct to save a person kicks in and to “absolutely not say a word.” I told her that, when it comes to fentanyl, her preferred approach is like handing a Russian roulette player a gun with six bullets. “Everyone has to make choices, and sometimes those choices lead to death,” she replied. She seemed certain of her assessment; it was obvious I wasn’t going to change her mind.

A Portland overdose. Photo by Tara Faul

I was walking through Delta Park, a notoriously sketchy area in North Portland, when I observed two Harm Reduction workers approach a homeless woman in a wheelchair and place a safe supply kit directly in her barely moving hand. An automatic behavior is an action someone does without full awareness or control. The action may not make sense, such as putting a cereal bowl in the dryer instead of the dishwasher. They may not remember some or all of the action, such as having a conversation. This was clearly non-consensual and would be considered cruel.

Harm Reduction programs and workers often cite strong support from addicts. They do have some support, but of the thousands of homeless addicts I have personally interviewed, many feel these programs are contributing to their demise. One addict readily admitted he accepted supplies from activists but said they were “giving bullets to an addict who already had a gun.”

I met that man in a squatter house while he was mourning the loss of his friend, who had just died of an overdose. He said Harm Reduction was nothing more than “assisted suicide.”

This social justice push by Harm Reduction activists makes them pawns of an ideological agenda to create a society where drug use is completely freed from legality and judgment.

A young homeless woman smoking fentanyl. Photo by Tara Faul

I am on the streets daily and find a person overdosing at least once a day. Unfortunately, many others die and most had first used the paraphernalia supplied to them by Harm Reduction activists. Last year saw a record number of overdose deaths in America, most of them from fentanyl. We are, tragically, trending even higher this year. Harm Reduction activists assure us they are saving lives. What I see is them convincing impressionable addicts that there is nothing wrong with using and encouraging them to feel empowered, liked, and accepted while doing it.

A homeless man nodded out in his wheelchair. Photo by Tara Faul

If an addict thinks of fentanyl as a weapon of self-destruction, then Harm Reduction has become a weapon of mass destruction. When we see a person suffering, teetering on the line between life and death, we have a responsibility to help — not to respect their “bodily autonomy” and let them die.

Please restack and share as it helps gain a wider audience.