Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
2dEdited

The miserable status quo Dahlgren describes here is not merely a bureaucratic accident. It reflects the priorities of the most radical homelessness activists, who consistently place noncoercion, unconditional service provision and the preservation of individual choice above treatment, public order and measurable movement off the streets.

The fact that many hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent over many years while visible homelessness, addiction and disorder have persisted or worsened does not prove that every activist consciously wants this result. It does show that reducing street homelessness is not their overarching objective. When the same policies repeatedly fail, yet their advocates resist requirements, mandated treatment, outcome-based contracting and any serious change of course, continued failure becomes a tolerated—and therefore revealing—result.

At some point, the distinction between wanting the status quo and knowingly defending the policies that perpetuate it becomes largely academic. The people living and dying outside experience the consequences either way.

What about trying something new? Name the names of the activists, nonprofit employees, city bureaucrats and elected officials who consistently place noncoercion, unconditional service provision and the preservation of individual choice above treatment, public order and measurable movement off the streets. Show the receipts.

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Susie Blake's avatar
Susie Blake
2d

You nailed it with this one!

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