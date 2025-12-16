Walk through any major homeless encampment and, amid the chaos, leadership always emerges. Every cluster of tents, under bridges, along railroad tracks, in vacant lots, has one person everyone seems to know. Some trust them. Some fear them. Most, whether they admit it or not, rely on them. They are the homeless mayors.

Nene. A natural leader and a force to be reckoned with

No one elects them. These roles form organically, born of necessity. Camps operate without police, city staff, formal rules, or predictability. In that vacuum, someone always steps forward.

Some mayors are protectors. Tough but steady, the calm in a place perpetually on the edge of panic. Others are organizers, running their camp like a small city: assigning spaces, coordinating cleanups, relaying news of upcoming sweeps. Then there are the enforcers, whose authority comes through intimidation or connections to the street economy. They may stabilize a camp, or make it more dangerous. But regardless of style, they serve the same core function: they hold the camp together.

Many mayors, despite their status, remain trapped in the daily grind of survival, which often includes illegal hustles. Authority does not exempt them from desperation.

There has long been a strict code on the streets: never call the police, no matter the crime. Theft, beatings, and even sexual assaults are handled internally. Anti-authoritarian sentiment among people experiencing homelessness is often not ideological but experiential. It grows out of repeated negative, punitive, and systemic interactions with authority figures, particularly law enforcement and rigid service providers. In this context, resistance to authority is less a political stance than a survival response to policies that criminalize people for their circumstances.

That’s where street justice comes in, and the camp mayors are almost always involved. Street justice means vigilante retaliation or mob rule, people enforcing their own laws and delivering their own punishments, often violent and entirely outside the legal system.

This spring, ten bodies were found floating in the Willamette River, just blocks from Portland’s most concentrated area of homelessness. When I spoke with several camp mayors, they refused to share specifics but hinted that some of those who ended up in the river “got what was coming to them.”

When deaths like these are labeled accidental or suicidal, with “no foul play,” it becomes dangerously easy to assume crime is dropping. In reality, what’s falling is reporting, because enforcement has moved into the shadows.

The first time I met OG Mike, I was in the notorious camp known as The Pit, at the base of the Steel Bridge. The property is no larger than half an acre, and looks like a teardrop from above. It’s often crowded and is a popular spot for drug use. You walk down a hundred-foot path, the bridge tower on one side and the on-ramp on the other, and it opens into a cramped patch of land boxed in by concrete walls. It’s considered prime real estate on the streets, and it’s where another homeless mayor, JB, lives.

JB is tall and imposing, highly intelligent, and known for looking out for others. One day, a fire broke out inside the Steel Bridge itself, where roughly a dozen people had carved out living spaces. Someone had broken through cinderblocks to create a room inside the structure. Others followed. Then a propane tank exploded. The fire spread fast. With only one tiny exit, people were trapped.

JB heard the screams. He grabbed a sledgehammer and went to work. After what must have been a hundred brutal swings, he broke open a hole large enough for people to escape. He saved everyone except one. Minutes later, the fire department arrived.

Homeless mayors often maintain cordial but volatile relationships, and one January day, I witnessed it firsthand. OG Mike, black, in his sixties, feared, and ruling a camp ten blocks away, appeared out of nowhere as I was visiting JB and his girlfriend. He was holding a .44 Magnum and demanding that JB return a ring. He was erratic, waving the gun wildly, threatening to shoot. He was high on meth and furious.

I stood between them in that tight, enclosed space, junk piled three feet high on all sides, nowhere to move. The tension was so thick I considered tackling Mike, convinced he was about to shoot one of us, deliberately or by accident. JB stayed calm. After five excruciating minutes, Mike began to come down and finally walked away after JB assured him he would get what he was owed. The moment Mike disappeared, JB smiled at me and said, “That was just business. We’re friends.”

My heart was still pounding as I walked away. Only later did I realize my phone had been recording most of the encounter. JB and Mike embody two very different kinds of homeless mayors and leadership styles: one a diplomat, the other a ruler with an iron fist.

Last winter, while handing out clothing, a tug-of-war erupted over a jacket. A man ripped it from a young woman’s hands. She was connected. Someone yelled, “Get him!” Within seconds, three people surrounded him and beat him, the final kick landing on his head. Minutes later, everything returned to normal. Even the man who had been beaten rejoined the group, as if nothing had happened.

Even in the harshest conditions, humans create structure. When people live with constant scarcity, unpredictable violence, and no reliable authority, a leader naturally rises. Often, they don’t even realize they’ve become the leader until everyone is already turning to them for direction.

In one camp, leadership resembled a miniature military. The mayor, an aging Vietnam veteran, had three lieutenants: one overseeing supplies, one handling security, and another repairing tents. It wasn’t a gang; it was a community trying to impose order on chaos. He had led that camp for eight years, deciding who moved in, who was expelled, and how everything functioned. His beliefs were contradictory and deeply human: pro–drug use, anti-gun, anti-police, environmentally minded, and furious about taxes.

When I first arrived with a truckload of supplies, the camp stiffened. Someone yelled “Outsider!” from deep in the woods. People backed away and stared me down. Everything I brought disappeared within an hour, yet I still wasn’t allowed inside. The camp was barricaded with cars, pallets, and tarps, less a tent community than a fortress.

The existence of homeless mayors reveals something the public rarely understands: even in the bleakest environments, people build order. They form families out of strangers. They create safety nets when official systems fail. Where the city sees tents, trash, and disorder, the people inside see a fragile community, held together by someone no one elected but almost everyone depends on.

Many of these leaders, in another life, might have been small-town mayors, union stewards, community organizers, or social workers. Their leadership abilities didn’t disappear when they became homeless. They were buried under trauma, addiction, and survival. But they’re still there.

And on the streets of Portland, those abilities are often the only thing standing between a camp and total collapse.

