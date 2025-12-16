Truth on the Streets

Ollie Parks
5d

What Dahlgren describes as “self-government” inside the camps is highly adaptive for survival *within* encampment culture, but profoundly maladaptive for any path * out * of homelessness, addiction, or chronic criminality. The essential distinction is between what is locally adaptive and what is globally destructive.

Inside the camps, these governance systems absolutely *work*. They create order in chaos, regulate violent disputes, manage scarce resources, and offer residents a sense of belonging, identity, and protection from external threats. But precisely because they are effective at stabilizing life *in the camp*, they bind people to the camp. They discourage interaction with police and services, normalize violence, stabilize addiction rather than disrupt it, reward loyalty to the underclass rather than rehabilitation, and rely on informal economies incompatible with lawful work. A system that helps you survive in a dangerous encampment is, by definition, a system that keeps you *there*.

The internal justice system — swift, extralegal, and frequently brutal — deepens this trap. It reinforces a culture of fear, isolates people from legitimate institutions, and makes them dependent on camp protection rather than the rule of law. Once someone absorbs these norms, they become institutionally unreachable: they distrust detox and shelters, reject police, avoid courts, and decline services with accountability. The camp feels *safer* than the outside world, even as it destroys them.

Leadership roles intensify this permanence. The “homeless mayors” Dahlgren describes have status, influence, authority, and followers — all powerful psychological rewards. Treatment or housing would strip them of that position. This creates a leadership class unconsciously invested in keeping camp culture intact. This is exactly how gangs and prison cliques perpetuate themselves across generations.

The rigid anti-police ethos is similarly adaptive locally but catastrophic long-term. Never calling the police — even for rape or assault — ensures crimes go unreported, predators remain, victims are unprotected, trauma deepens, and the city loses any leverage to restore order. This norm alone keeps people stuck in the underclass.

Addiction is not merely tolerated in these systems — it is structurally stabilized. Informal governance regulates drug markets, protects dealers, and integrates addiction into the camp’s social and economic rhythms. Camps become a homeostasis of dysfunction: the more stable the self-government, the more stable the addiction.

These structures also prevent the formation of any prosocial habits necessary for reintegration. Mainstream society depends on time structure, delayed gratification, rule adherence, and conflict resolution without violence. Camp life cultivates the opposite: impulsivity, mistrust of institutions, intimidation-based conflict resolution, and reinforcement of anti-social norms. Leaving the camp means abandoning not only one’s social network but one’s entire way of navigating the world.

For many residents, the camp becomes their family, identity, economy, and government. Housing programs — with rules, curfews, structure, sobriety requirements, and isolation from camp peers — feel like a profound loss rather than an opportunity. Violence-based governance compounds this: every beating, fire, overdose, or retaliation retraumatizes residents, desensitizes them to danger, worsens mental illness, and increases addiction. Traumatized brains do not seek long-term change; they seek short-term relief.

The entire system is adaptive only if the goal is survival within a lawless environment. If the goal is restoring functioning, reducing addiction and crime, improving mental health, or reintegrating people into society, then it is an unmitigated failure. It perpetuates the underclass — and evolves to resist any intervention that threatens its continuity.

This is why outreach workers can’t make progress, shelters remain unused, crime remains invisible, and camps keep metastasizing despite enormous public spending. The camps’ internal governance is not a symptom of the crisis — it is the mechanism that makes the crisis permanent.

Complicating all this is the way certain houseless activists, mutual-aid groups, and ideological actors interact with — and often unintentionally reinforce — these power structures. Although they never openly acknowledge the “homeless mayors,” their behavior reveals accommodation and, at times, instrumental use of these hierarchies. Activists often must negotiate with camp leaders to distribute supplies; they adopt camp rhetoric about police being the enemy; they elevate certain camp figures as “community leaders”; they depend on visible encampments to advance broader political narratives; and they rarely acknowledge internal violence because doing so would undermine their ideological position. Opposition to enforcement, involuntary treatment, or any disruption of camp life ultimately maintains the autonomy of camp leaders and the illicit economies they preside over. The result is a symbiosis: activists need camps to remain unregulated for narrative purposes, and camp power brokers need activists to keep external authority at bay.

When you add these external reinforcements to the internal logic of camp culture, the conclusion becomes hard to avoid: **the self-governing structure of Portland’s encampments is the core engine of their persistence**, and any policy that ignores this reality — or, worse, protects it — is destined to fail.

PostWoke
5d

You are describing the law of the jungle, a reversion to primitive forms of social organization that existed before the rise of civilization. It is what lies ahead for most of us if the trend toward social disorganization and chaos is not stopped.

