Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
2dEdited

The people who deal most directly with homelessness — outreach workers, EMTs, shelter staff, ER nurses, transit security, clerks, janitors, librarians, recovery workers, firefighters — are rarely heard in public discussions about it.

Instead, the conversation is dominated by:

* politicians talking about budgets and policy;

* nonprofits protecting their institutions and funding;

* activists framing everything in moral or ideological terms.

But frontline workers often see a messier reality that doesn’t fit neat narratives. Many believe at the same time that:

* homeless people are often victims of trauma and bad luck;

* addiction and severe mental illness drive a great deal of destructive behavior;

* some people exploit the system;

* many services and nonprofits function poorly;

* policing alone won’t fix things;

* but unlimited tolerance for disorder can ruin public spaces.

Those views are hard to turn into slogans, so they often disappear from media coverage.

There’s also a class issue. Frontline workers are usually underpaid, exhausted, and low-status. They lack PR teams, political influence, or the freedom to speak openly without risking backlash. Many fear being labeled cruel, stigmatizing, or insufficiently “trauma-informed.”

As a result, public debate about homelessness often becomes abstract and detached from everyday street reality: psychosis on transit at 2 a.m., fentanyl addiction, encampment conflicts, impossible caseloads, and the frequent failure of services in practice.

What makes Dahlgren’s essay stand out is that it briefly gives voice to someone actually standing between institutional rhetoric and street reality.

Like eldercare, hospice work, or psychiatric care, outreach work is treated as morally noble while being badly underpaid and undersupported. Workers are expected to absorb chaos, addiction, psychosis, and trauma with little protection from burnout.

The culture can also romanticize self-sacrifice and treat skepticism or boundaries as moral failings. That sometimes leaves unstable idealists, recovering addicts, or undertrained young workers handling situations that would challenge experienced psychiatric professionals.

The essay matters less for its policy ideas than for restoring the missing perspective of the people actually working in the mud.

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Flipside Jenkins's avatar
Flipside Jenkins
2d

100%

As I read this, with each description, in every picture, in every circumstance, the names came flooding back in, as is the way of things. But it’s almost a controlled numbness that keeps the heartache, disappointment, frustration, and anger from flooding in with them. Having gone coast to coast a few times now, I find it remarkable that the tunnels are all the same, the bodies contort in the same way, the expressions might have been drawn on their faces by the same artist. I guess, when you see it so many times, the numbness is inevitable.

It’s worse than herding cats—it’s like herding cats across three lanes of traffic into a box that doesn’t have room for any more cats.

Still, I know why you do it.

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