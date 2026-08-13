Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
3dEdited

Everything you share and explain here makes sense.

And yet, I have questions.

What if someone who insists on living outdoors refuses to accept limits on where and how they can do so?

What if they disdain limits and lash out at someone else?

What are the consequences for someone who likes living without rules and structure to the point that it causes risk to the general public?

What then?

I have lost count of the number of times a homeless person has stolen badly needed vegetables and metal bean trellises from my garden, ransacked my property and demanded I simply give them money and things, even though I’m just getting by on SSDI and SNAP myself. The police don’t always show up. The institutions that house the mentally ill are overflowing. People with more money and wherewithal are pulling up stakes and leaving town because of the deep disrepair our socials systems are in.

If I could afford to leave Portland, I probably would at this point.

I worked hard for low wages my entire adult life until I could no longer work. Now, I’m supposed to simply roll over and let the voluntarily homeless have their way at my expense? I’m supposed to avoid the bus shelter or the MAX train because two men are sitting inside smoking fentanyl? I have to choose another route because the sidewalk or bike path is completely blocked by people and their belongings strewn across the entire path and if I ask them to make room, they glower at me?

No wonder I am experiencing compassion fatigue.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
3d

As a retired licensed therapist, I learned quickly that clients will always tell us what they want, sometimes repeatedly, until we clearly hear it. I had read that in briefs to the Supreme Court for Grants Pass, the number was 44% of the homeless rejected housing and other offered help. That said, a couple of issues (maybe more than a couple) come up for me. The first is how do we get the decision makers to accept this reality and change their approach to working with the homeless, such as seeing that the Housing First approach is not the gold standard? And secondly, with the reality that 50% of the homeless want to remain that way, how do we protect the rest of society from the consequences of their choices since it has such a negative impact for the rest of society?

We cannot continue to allow unsanctioned camping in all areas of the city (Portland is where I live) and the resulting impacts which frankly are obvious to all. We cannot continue to allow our commons to be destroyed, such as our parks, our urban/rural interfaces, our wetlands, our bike paths, and our transit systems. We have invested billions into our commons only to see them heavily degraded and unsafe for society. We cannot tolerate areas that should be vibrant, such as our downtown and neighborhoods like the Hollywood District to become a festering wound because of the side effects of homelessness. And we cannot allow policies, such as how harm reduction is done in this city, to continue to impact directly the neighborhoods where they take place. And overall, we have to examine our policies that we might see as compassionate (such as popup “harm reduction” done by PPOP) which are really examples of pathological altruism and completely enabling. And we have to stop treating All the homeless as victims, incapable of having and taking some responsibility. I can’t count how many times I have seen interviews with the homeless that state openly how easy it is to be homeless in Portland “it’s easy to get food, drugs are everywhere and cheap, and we can use them anywhere.”

I remember an interview done with the homeless who were being swept from the Delta Park area. Several of them said the same thing “give me a small plot of land and leave me alone.” Is the solution somewhere in that request? Can the city think outside of the box, tie all of the above together, and come up with a viable plan? And with that plan, clear boundaries and expectations of the homeless? To use a somewhat blunt analogy, right now it seems our homeless approach is all carrot and no stick. I welcome other ideas and input.

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