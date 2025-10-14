There has been a coordinated effort to portray Portland as a city on the rise. A progressive paradise rebounding from hardship. Yet the evidence on the ground tells a different story. Portland is not the city it once was. We are in the middle of a severe homelessness, addiction, and mental health crisis that continues to deepen while officials and media outlets insist that recovery is underway.

In 2023, Oregon recorded the largest increase in overdoses and deaths in its history, most linked to the decriminalization of hard drugs under Measure 110. For a brief moment afterward, city leaders promised to do better. They spoke of reform, new partnerships, and “reimagined” approaches. But no real plan ever materialized. Then it was an election year, and attention shifted elsewhere.

Local officials seemed relieved. With public focus diverted, scrutiny vanished—and the city’s decline continued unchecked.

Trump was elected, and the streets were the worst I had ever seen in my thirty years of working boots on the ground. Yet one would never know it from the curated images now flooding the internet. Politicians, influencers, and real estate marketers have doubled down on portraying Portland as a comeback story. Even after President Trump deployed the National Guard to Portland, local leaders and social media personalities began posting cheerful photos/videos mocking the idea that the city was struggling—captioning scenic shots with phrases like “hell” or “war zone.”

This has clearly been a coordinated effort to portray Portland as a paradise, despite overwhelming evidence that it is no longer the city it once was. Every day, I find a person overdosing, and about once a week, I find a body. Every day, I witness horrific violence. I once interviewed a homeless woman who said, “When you're homeless, you are either the victim or the victimizer.” Human trafficking is common, and homeless women go missing regularly. Twelve bodies were found in the Willamette River in just one month this summer.

A common talking point indicating revival is that crime is down. I would argue otherwise. What’s declined is in reporting of the crime. On multiple occasions, I’ve been placed on hold for hours—sometimes even when dialing 911. I can only imagine how many others simply give up. If you’re homeless and a victim of a serious crime, you have to obey a strict rule to never report it to the police. This appears to be a rule that a high percentage of the homeless follow in the dozen cities I have documented. It is not that they are necessarily anti-police; they just believe in street justice and taking care of the problem themselves.

The truth is undeniable: Portland now faces one of the worst homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises in the United States. Not to mention nightly protests for months at the ICE detention facility that are far from civil. Many Portlanders remain unaware because they rely on mainstream media, which largely echoes official talking points. I don’t blame those residents; I blame the politicians and the media outlets that have chosen narrative over truth.

Recently, State Representative Maxine Dexter stood on the Broadway Bridge and declared that Portland was peaceful, dismissing reports of crisis as “reality TV stories.” Just four blocks from where she stood lies one of the city’s most concentrated zones of homelessness and addiction. From her vantage point high above the streets, the city looked calm. But almost any place looks fine if you’re far enough away—or only looking up.

Dexter was among the strongest supporters of Measure 110, the policy that decriminalized hard drugs in 2020 and coincided with a record-breaking surge in overdoses. Governor Tina Kotek made a similar video, walking hand-in-hand with her wife through carefully chosen downtown streets, smiling for the camera less than a mile from one of Portland’s deadliest blocks, a place where I’ve personally witnessed more than a dozen people die.

Even Oregon’s largest newspaper joined the chorus, publishing a feature interviewing only those who claimed the city was “thriving.” That’s troubling, considering it’s the state’s primary news source.

This is why I go out every day to document the streets as they are, not as others wish them to appear. My work has drawn hate mail, harassment, and even death threats. I’ve been accused of spreading “disinformation” simply for showing reality. I don’t script my footage or stage my interviews. I let the scenes and voices speak for themselves. The fact that some label it “fake” says more about their detachment from reality than about my reporting.

Julie Showers, the Content, Communications, and PR Director of the Blanchet House, a homeless non-profit, once confronted my colleague, photographer Tara Faul, and me, asking whether a recent video we posted was staged. It wasn’t. We had been interviewing a homeless teenager when chaos erupted nearby—one man chasing another with a hypodermic needle. We intervened and de-escalated the situation. Suggesting that we orchestrated such an event is absurd. To stage it would have required a dozen actors, coordinated timing, and convincing performances from people in the throes of addiction.

I’ve also been accused before of hiring “actors” whenever an interviewee contradicted the approved narrative, especially when someone admitted to choosing life on the streets over housing. That statement alone challenges the conventional belief that “housing ends homelessness.” In truth, nearly half of Portland’s homeless population chooses to live outdoors, and about a quarter have housing but remain on the streets. Denying these facts only prolongs suffering. I wrote an article about it here.

The rise of AI has made things even murkier. I now receive messages accusing me of fabricating footage, including a video of a woman who lost her legs to frostbite last winter. Commenters claimed her injuries were digitally created. Soon, technology may blur reality so deeply that the truth itself becomes suspect. What we need are innovations that verify authenticity, not erase it.

Many of us have started to push back. I made this video recently, also showing the beauty of Portland, as long as I kept looking up. Where I stood is one of over a hundred Portland green spaces that have been completely destroyed by the homeless.

This was at a recent Portland City Council meeting, where small business owners gave testimony on how the homeless and addiction crisis has negatively affected their businesses.

Why do so many continue pretending everything is fine? The answer lies in human nature and political self-interest. To admit failure would mean confronting years of misplaced priorities and failed leadership. It would mean acknowledging that progressive policies have deepened, not solved, the city’s crises. For many, that’s too high a price to pay. As someone who once shared their worldview, I understand the impulse. I grew up in a liberal household and resisted differing perspectives until life forced me to reconsider. When my mother married a Marine veteran, a Republican, I initially dismissed his views. But over time, listening to him taught me that understanding another perspective is not betrayal; it’s growth.

Many in Portland are trapped inside ideological echo chambers. Once you’ve defended a belief long enough, it’s painful to admit you were wrong. But elected officials have a duty to face reality, not to protect illusions.

The truth about Portland is uncomfortable, but ignoring it won’t make it disappear. This crisis can be solved, but only if we confront it honestly. We need leaders and service providers willing to act in good faith, even if it means working themselves out of a job. Until that happens, the disconnect between the image of Portland and its reality will only grow deeper, and more lives will be lost in the gap between them.

