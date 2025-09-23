In early 2024, I was standing under the Hawthorne Bridge, ten feet from the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon, interviewing a homeless man. His arms were covered in crude tattoos, and I could tell he had been to prison. He served seven years and, upon release, was sent to the streets. He struggles with addiction, has tried a methadone program twice, and has been to multiple homeless shelters. He knows the homeless service system well and told me about the pantries he frequents and the best places to obtain tents, tarps, and sleeping bags. He said he gets new needles from Harm Reduction workers once a week, who drop them off at his camp. He brought up

A homeless man proudly wearing his MAGA hat. Photo by Tara Faul

the presidential race, and I was surprised to learn of his strong support for Donald Trump. He then showed me his MAGA hat. Despite his willingness to accept a significant amount of help from social service-type programs, he shared that he has never done so comfortably. He felt like he was being enabled because he was never allowed to be self-sufficient. He asked about recovery programs, employment, and even volunteer opportunities, but was always redirected. His interview inspired me to start directly asking the homeless about whether they felt they were being empowered or enabled, and if they considered themselves liberal or conservative.

I met a homeless woman in the Portland Park Blocks, which are a series of historic downtown green spaces. She called herself a lifelong hippie, but her views changed after she felt her own life had significantly changed for the worse. She cites the decriminalization of drugs, lax rules on crime, and all the people she witnessed dying using drug kits given to them by Harm Reduction activists. She admitted she doesn’t necessarily like Trump, but hated the alternative more.

She opened my eyes, and I realized that everywhere around me were obvious signs that many homeless people had become conservative. I saw an uptick in the homeless wearing MAGA hats, flying American flags at their campsites, and expressing their strong opinions on how their lives have regressed in a liberal city. The irony can't be ignored, considering the liberals are big on promoting love, dignity, and compassion for the homeless.

I met two homeless siblings who are brother and sister who had just got kicked out of their shelter because they misgendered another client. She had witnessed the person steal something, and when he yelled out, “Sir, stop!” That “sir” got her kicked out, and her brother left with her. As for the thief, they got to stay in the shelter,

and no investigation was done. She said about 95% of shelter staff are non-binary and/or transgender, and they give preferential treatment to transgender clients. After I posted this video, I received angry messages from staff working at their shelter, demanding that I remove the video or else. I returned to the area one day later and met another homeless man I interviewed, who was also kicked out because he was not comfortable with staff demanding he use his gender pronouns every time he talked to them.

A homeless Veteran on the streets. Photo by Tara Faul

Homelessness has become a political issue, and because a high percentage of the workers are radicalized progressives, it makes sense that their ideologies have influenced the day-to-day activities, which have directly or indirectly affected almost all their clients.

This homeless woman only lasted a week in a Portland shelter because she “said every day, ”staff pushed their “leftist agenda” on her. She was never comfortable being there and said it was actually a relief to return to the streets.

There is something ironic with a social service system that often uses words like dignity, respect, or inclusion in its mission statements, yet demands obedience from vulnerable adults they are trained to help, not convert. Because they hold a position of authority, this is an abuse of power.

This isn’t something new. I worked in social services for almost three decades in Portland, Oregon. I sat through thousands of meetings and trainings where we were told who we should vote for (Democrat) and what viewpoints to have on things like gay rights, reproductive rights, and the climate. What the climate has to do with homelessness, they never explained. It felt as if I was working in a cult, and obedience was expected. Part of who I am today is what I went through working in the system.

“It's not about left or right, it’s about right or wrong.”

At the tail end of my career in social services, I became more vocal and pushed back more. During the training, all staff were asked to summarize how we would conduct ourselves over the next year. I wrote ‘question everything,’ which led to a senior manager deducting a star from my annual review, which disqualified me from a raise. My supervisor fought it, but was overruled and, a few months later, was demoted.

This was the world I worked in. You can only imagine what it's like for the homeless person who is desperate for help and scared to speak up, or risk losing resources that help them meet their basic needs.

This homeless man said his social service providers fooled him, and only when he stopped working with them and started thinking on his own did his worldview change. Despite knowing that Trump may stop the services he receives, he said he is okay with that because he thinks it may be the push he needs to finally work on becoming self-sufficient again.

By October 2024, I had interviewed hundreds of homeless people, and over 70% told me they now identified as conservative. Once I realized the largest recipients of progressive policies had switched their political views over the last four years, I knew Trump was virtually guaranteed to win.

An Army veteran who served in Iraq

The most common reason I learned why many homeless people living in Oregon now identify as conservative can be traced to the decriminalization of drugs. They said that the measure ruined their lives and the lives of everyone around them. Measure 110 passed in 2020 just as fentanyl flooded the streets. For a short time, many homeless addicts told me it was like Christmas, and it was like a big party on the streets. I had never seen more people using drugs out in the open. On the sidewalks, in doorways, in front of school, on buses, in libraries, and in every public park. It didn't take long, though, for the mood to change. Pretty quickly, people started dying at a record rate.

A homeless woman smoking meth. Photo by Tara Faul

To the ones who survived, they more likely than not lost a loved one, and they are angry. Some will argue that those who die made that choice by choosing to use drugs. That is a valid point. It should be pointed out, though, that most addicts lack critical thinking and rational thought, and Measure 110 gave them a free pass to use anywhere they want, as much as they want, and anytime they want, without any

consequences. One program that was implemented immediately with Measure 110 was a significant increase in funding towards Harm Reduction programs to supply those people with an addiction with new pipes, needles, foil, and straws to keep using over and over again.

This anger has forever changed them and has led to rejecting the progressive polices that are literally killing them. Many homeless people don't vote, and that doesn’t really matter. If the largest recipients of Progressive policies choose Conservatism and Trump, that says everything about the policy.

Homeless individuals are one of the most vulnerable demographics in society. They are being exploited by radical activists who are using their power over them to convert them to their way of thinking. Many people experiencing homelessness have complied or risk losing their help, while others are pushing back and are willing to stay on the streets.

Homeless people do not want to be enabled to the point of dependency, nor do they want ideological beliefs forced on them. They want real help that will lead them towards self-sufficiency. Unfortunately, self-sufficiency is considered a conservative value, which makes many people working in the Homeless Industrial Complex uncomfortable. Regardless, it’s the best thing you can do to help a person reach their full potential, and it's something we should strive to help all people achieve, not just the homeless.

