Truth on the Streets

Kevin Starrett
“Most cities have a mixture of nonprofits, for-profits, faith-based groups, county programs, city programs, and state programs, all trying to do roughly the same thing but with no coordination and no shared accountability.”

I will respectfully disagree. I have no doubts there are others like you and Tara whose desire to help is genuine and not driven by profit. Although I think you both are probably responsible for changing or saving the lives of more people than any others. But as you have noted yourself, this is a problem that is just too profitable to solve.

And the bar graph of dollars vs intensity of the problem proves it. Those lines should be running in opposite directions. But they are climbing together like identical twins. And the grifters know it.

In a state that rewards homelessness AND the people who pretend to fix it, it cannot be a surprise that we keep seeing more of both.

We saw the exact same dynamic when the legislature pretended to “fix” the chaos created by Ballot Mz 110. Who showed up at the hearings to protect the status quo? The people whose very profitable non profits were getting bucketloads of cash to achieve nothing. “We just need to give it more time to work” they said as the zero’s added up in their bank accounts.

Your work is heroic. No one is doing what you are doing. But in Oregon, like California, homelessness is the one industry that is thriving and will continue to thrive as long as voters in Oregon’s cities continue to pretend their choice of elected officials reflects their compassion rather than an arrogant superiority over the detritus on the streets they feel pity for but never offer the use of their showers. For crying out loud, “Portland is back” Tina sold HER house in Portland.

We have seen the same grift with the absurd “Center for Black Student Excellence” insanity. A building the School Board cannot afford, for a purpose they cannot define in a place that cannot be easily accessed by the people it pretends to help.

https://www.oregonlive.com/opinion/2025/11/editorial-rubberstamping-isnt-oversight-pps-board.html

“This building will primarily house nonprofits and will serve students outside of the regular school day. The center will rely on PPS to cover the building’s operating costs – which don’t even include money the district may spend for the center’s programs or transportation.”

Rest assured someone is going to have a nice shiny building when all is said and done and it sure won’t be black students.

It’s all a massive scam and people dying on the streets or the kids graduating without the ability to read or add are the collateral damage.

David Kelley
Could there be some measure of accountability for results among outreach workers? In the private sector, for the most part, if you are not doing your job, you get called on it. Or incentives? Unlike the private sector, if you want advancement and better pay, you demonstrate results. This is unusual in government or NGOs that are government funded, because there’s no competition.

