When a homeless person curses at you or tells you to leave them alone, the worst thing you can do is to walk away. You have missed an opportunity to understand why they are upset or unwilling to accept help. Most of the time, they are not being difficult; they just have a mistrust of the worker and/or the social service system.

I’ve worked with the homeless community for over thirty years in a variety of roles. One thing I’ve learned is this: not everyone accepts help the first time you offer it. Some show reluctance. Some say yes, then quickly change their minds. Some flat out say no and repeat it a hundred more times, occasionally adding some colorful adjectives to make sure you understand.

Talk to anyone who has been homeless for more than a few years, and you’ll hear a long list of programs, agencies, and workers they’ve cycled through. They’ve heard empty promises. They’ve been referred to programs they don’t qualify for, or to programs they do qualify for but have no way to reach. They’ve been assigned workers who don’t understand the system, workers who are burnt out, and workers who simply aren’t good at their jobs. They’ve had programs and funding vanish in the middle of a plan that was finally starting to work.

A homeless woman crying that she may freeze to death. Photo by Faul

After enough disappointments, most people simply give up. After a few more, they learn it’s emotionally easier to say “no” right away.

A few years ago, I worked with a woman who had been homeless for about nine years. She had significant mental-health challenges and an autoimmune disease. She was open about her medical issues, but shut down whenever housing came up. When I asked why she stayed outside, she snapped, “I don’t fucking want a house.”

A homeless man in Old Town Portland. Photo by Tara Faul

Everyone knew her outreach workers, other homeless individuals. She was known for protecting women and homeless youth. Some said she preferred the streets. Others said she got into too many fights to stay housed. Her nickname was “Mom.”

I saw her daily, and at first I didn’t push. Housing talk ended every conversation. Gradually, she opened up. She listed half a dozen agencies she’d worked with over the years. One worker lost funding. Another was impossible to reach. Another helped for 60 days, then stopped due to grant restrictions. She tried repeatedly to get Social Security but was denied because she missed medical appointments she had no bus fare to reach. After years of this, she wasn’t choosing homelessness. She was choosing the only option left that didn’t break her spirit: giving up.

Me helping a runaway teenager return home. Photo by Tara Faul

I witnessed a strange encounter this summer that perfectly illustrates how poorly trained some outreach teams really are. Moments after I had given Narcan to a man who was overdosing, a group of four homeless outreach workers from TriMet’s Safety Response Team arrived. The man had only just begun to open his eyes—he was dazed, disoriented, and barely conscious.

Despite this, they handed him a bottle of water and immediately asked if he wanted help. He didn’t respond; he couldn’t. He was still in the foggy, confused state that anyone familiar with overdoses knows is typical right after being revived with an opioid blocker. The outreach workers seemed unsure of what to do next. They hovered awkwardly, exchanging glances. One called a supervisor. Moments later, the lead worker abruptly announced, loudly, “Disengage,” and the entire team walked away.

A few minutes after they left, the man fully came to. He looked around, gathered himself, and said he wanted help. but the team was already several blocks away.

That moment captures the problem: an outreach team with limited training, no understanding of the mental state of someone moments after an overdose, and no ability to recognize a critical window for engagement. They weren’t prepared, and they squandered a real opportunity to help someone who was ready, literally minutes later, to accept support.

Days later, I saw the same group walk past over 30 homeless people on the street without even looking in their direction. Afterwards, I asked the homeless about them, and they all said they make them uncomfortable because they see them, but they never talk to them. Outreach isn't just about helping a person in crisis. It's building a trusting relationship. Learning their name, their history, and their barriers that led them to the streets or kept them on the streets. Once that trust is established, they are far more likely to accept help.

Photo by Tara Faul

In many outreach training manuals, workers are instructed to disengage the moment a homeless person says “no.” It doesn’t matter if the person is intoxicated, incoherent, in medical distress, or clearly unable to make a rational decision in that moment. Workers are told to walk away immediately and without question.

This is justified under the banner of “autonomy,” as if a person deep in addiction, psychosis, or hypothermia is making a fully informed, independent choice about their health or safety.

The result? Outreach workers are taught to accept “no” so rigidly that it discourages them from truly engaging with anyone at all. They end up doing the safest thing for themselves, not the right thing for the person in front of them.

Last winter, I found this man, frozen to death, in the middle of the night, without socks or shoes. It took a few hours for him to reluctantly accept help. We did not walk away the first time he said no. We stood our ground, knowing if we were to walk away, he would likely die. Fortunately, he finally listened, and we drove him to a warming shelter. The point is we did not accept no as an answer.

The social service landscape is a maze. complex, inconsistent, and lacking any standardized approach. Most cities have a mixture of nonprofits, for-profits, faith-based groups, county programs, city programs, and state programs, all trying to do roughly the same thing but with no coordination and no shared accountability.

The result?

Duplication of services

Assumptions that “someone else is handling it”

Lost clients who fall between the cracks

Workers who burn out or give up long before the clients do

And many of the people we’re trying to help have already lived through all of it.

How do we fix it?

Mistrust in the system is common and it’s our responsibility to change that perception.

When they say no, don’t take it personally.

When they say no with a curse word, don’t take it personally.

When they say yes today and no tomorrow, don’t take it personally.

When you say you’re going to do something, do it.

When you don’t know something, learn it.

When you’re changing jobs, provide a warm handoff.

Our job is to build trust and help people regain hope. When we do that consistently, even the most challenging individuals eventually come around. This work is difficult, often thankless. But we chose it. And the people we serve need someone who refuses to give up on them.

Never take “No” At face value. Assume every homeless person has been burned by the system, assume they have good reason to doubt you, and assume they have no reason, yet, to trust your ability to help. And then keep showing up anyway.

Because in this field, “no” rarely means no. Most of the time, it means, “Please prove to me that this time will be different.”

