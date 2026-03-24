Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Kim Foster's avatar
Kim Foster
1d

I'm a fan of yours, for sure, and appreciate your take on issues around housing and the unhoused. I like how you are a straight-shooter about the issues we face. But the tunnels are a magnet for "parachuting journalists" who know little about the infrastrucvture and everyday in Vegas, but love to "parachute in" and talk about the tunnels, like its a new discovery and leave a couple days later. It's the tourist trap of journalism.

It's click-baity to show the more gross sides of Vegas, right? Oppulence vs desperation. Ah! The extremes.

Maybe talk to some foiks who live and work with these folks everyday? Or you can read my book? Or talk to me? Or the other journalists who live here and work and live and are connected to people in their real lives and are trying to create change in a city that wants to hide its sins?

A really integral housing situation for unhoused veterans was just overturned in court, because the owner chose to evict them? Like the only residential apartment complex to house unhoused people folded. That is the story. These folks are going back to homelessness. Great story and they need the national support. How about that?

Happy to introduce you to more of unhoused folks in our orbit. Or the person who is trying to keep the people (above) housed? They have some beautful and devastating stories. My phone is 917-903-1344. Text anytime for some fresh issues to tackle. I do and will always appreciate the work you do. But the tunnels are just gross tourism.

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Jennie Corsi's avatar
Jennie Corsi
1d

If a society’s success at creating a structure within which all of its members may thrive were described by an equation, where the population is divided by functional spaces to occupy, the people who fall or opt out could be represented by the remainder. With a remainder this large, we are failing spectacularly.

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