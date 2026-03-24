As I entered the first tunnel under the Las Vegas Strip, I heard a blood-curdling scream from the darkness ahead. Three inches of water poured over my boots, making the ground slick and unstable. Near the entrance, a homeless woman sat on a pallet just high enough to keep her above the water. As I moved deeper, it got dark fast. Spray-painted on the walls were a handful of RIP tags. I turned on my flashlight, and about fifty feet ahead, I saw a second camp on a patch of ground slightly higher and drier. No one was there, but two fresh wet footprints suggested someone had just been there.

Standing beside me was Jonathan Choe, a seasoned boots-on-the-ground journalist with the Discovery Institute. After talking with homeless people, social service leaders, local residents, and even tourists feeding slot machines above us, it became clear that the people living in these tunnels are the worst-kept secret in Las Vegas.

Estimates vary, but most people familiar with the issue believe at least a thousand homeless people live within the more than 500 miles of flood tunnels beneath the city. Many stay near the entrances, where there is still some light and air from the surface that

still reaches them. Others have lived down there for years, far from the public eye, requiring a thirty-minute walk through near-total darkness to reach them. The deeper you go, the more the city above begins to feel unreal. The noise of traffic fades. The lights disappear. What is left is darkness, dampness, and the unmistakable feeling that an entirely separate world exists under one of the most visited tourist destinations in America.

That contrast is what makes the tunnels so disturbing. Above ground, Las Vegas sells fantasy, indulgence, and escape. Beneath it is a hidden world of survival, addiction, mental illness, and danger. Tourists pump money into slot machines, line up for pool parties, and drift through billion-dollar casinos just feet above an underground system where human beings are living in flood channels. The split is so stark it almost feels symbolic. One city exists for spectacle. The other exists out of sight.

The tunnels offer relief from the brutal desert heat, but that relief comes at a terrible cost. They are cooler, darker, and hidden, which makes them attractive to people trying to escape the sun, the police, or the chaos of the streets above. But they are also deeply isolating. Many of the people living there are severely mentally ill, chemically dependent, or both, and the environment breeds instability, violence, paranoia, and unpredictability. It is not shelter in any meaningful sense. It is concealment.

While I was there, I was speaking with a homeless woman outside the tunnel where she lived when her boyfriend suddenly appeared, punched her, and shoved her down a small embankment. She ran. Two other homeless people came to her defense, and he chased after her. One of the men went into his tent and came back out holding a gun, mace, and brass knuckles. I followed at a distance and watched as he sprayed the attacker with mace three separate times. The attacker then pulled out a knife and

started swinging it. Then he saw me. He turned and sprinted straight at me with the knife in his hand. I ran across the nearby freeway, and he got within feet of me, trying to slash at my neck. I finally made it into a restaurant, and that was enough to stop the pursuit. Someone witnessed the incident and called the police. He was later arrested.

That moment clarified something important. The tunnels are not just dangerous because of the environment. They are dangerous because they concentrate highly unstable people in a hidden space with little order, little oversight, and almost no protection. When society tolerates places like this, it should not be surprised by the violence that follows. Disorder is not random for long. It becomes the operating

system. Violence is not the only danger in the tunnels. Drowning is a constant risk. Flash floods in Las Vegas are a recurring hazard, especially during monsoon season. Intense bursts of rain can quickly overwhelm the city’s drainage system, sending water rushing through the tunnels with astonishing speed and force. That is what makes the whole arrangement so insane. These are not abandoned structures that people happened to occupy. They are active flood-control channels designed to move dangerous volumes of water. People are living in infrastructure built for the exact opposite of human habitation.

I met a homeless woman who had been living there for several years. She told me that on a bright sunny day, she suddenly heard a thunk, thunk, thunk. Seconds later, a wall of water came rushing at her, three feet high and moving more than sixty miles an hour. She said she made her peace with God and accepted her fate. Moments later, she was spit out of the tunnel and survived. She was one of the lucky ones. While there is no official death toll, people familiar with the tunnels say one or two people die every year from drowning.

Think about what that means. A person can be sitting underground on a clear day, in dry desert weather, and be dead seconds later because rain fell miles away. That is not housing. That is not shelter. That is a slow-motion public failure that everyone has learned to live with because the victims remain largely out of sight.

What is most surprising is that the tunnels remain open and so accessible. It would seem entirely possible to install barriers close enough to keep people out while still allowing water to flow through. This is not just a cost issue or an engineering issue. It is a visibility issue. As long as the homeless remain hidden beneath the city, the image above ground stays intact. The casinos stay bright. The sidewalks stay cleaner. The fantasy remains undisturbed.

That is the real civic bargain being made. Las Vegas has not solved this problem. It has absorbed it into the landscape. It has allowed an entire underground world to exist because that world is easier to ignore than to confront. The tunnels function as a kind of pressure valve, storing human misery beneath the surface so the city above can continue selling entertainment without interruption.

The tunnels are not just a hidden homelessness problem. They are a civic compromise. Las Vegas has allowed an entire underworld to exist beneath its feet because hiding human misery is easier than confronting it.

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