Ollie Parks
Jun 7, 2023

"A few months later a majority of the leaders in a very coordinated effort did not come up with a plan to end homelessness, but instead changed the messaging of why they were unable to. Homelessness they declared had less to do with mental illness, chemical dependency, poor choices, etc. The real culprit was capitalism. Capitalism is what sent people to the streets and made them addicts. Capitalism is why there was crime. Capitalism was the reason for everything bad in the world."

That explains a lot about the small but very vocal group of well-connected homeless activists who are often in the periphery of news stories about homeless politics and policy but are almost never the main subject of the reporting. For that reason and others, the public knows next to nothing about homeless activists' politics. We're left to figure out their politics indirectly, for example, by their responses to local government's initiatives to regulate the homeless in order to make life better for them and to aid Portland's businesses, workers, residents and visitors who have been harmed by uncontrolled homelessness.

Three things are clear from activists' comments at public hearings, in the news and on social media. The first is that most of the vocal homeless activists have an animosity toward business bordering on outright hatred. They do not believe business has a legitimate place in politics, especially when it comes to formulating homeless policy or seeking government assistance in dealing with the negative impact of homelessness on customers and revenues.

Secondly, some homeless activists who defend encampments in affluent areas such as Laurelhurst routinely dismiss neighborhood residents' legitimate objections to encampments by calling them "rich," the message being that they are unworthy of having their grievances heard and responded to.

The tactic is an attempt to undermine homeowners' credibility, shame them into silence and paint them as class enemies. It's a perplexing move. For one thing, it's likely that many of the residents of Laurelhurst who are or were being harmed by the campers in the park bought their homes before the sharp price increases of recent years put the neighborhood out of reach for all but the affluent. The current value of their home may make them look rich, but when their income and other assets are taken into consideration they are decidedly not. Also, it's unlikely that the general public would be responsive to activists' efforts to stoke class resentment. Unlike activists, most grownups don't consider home ownership, even in Laurelhurst, a sign that a person is a member of the idle rich. Efforts to discredit homeowners because they're allegedly affluent are more likely intended for other members of the activist community as a way of reinforcing the righteousness of their cause.

Finally, news coverage of City Hall shows that homeless activists almost always object to any measure that the city commissioners propose as a way of aiding the houseless and reducing the negative impact of encampments on the city, its residents and its businesses. They reject all criticism of campers' behavior, painting them as traumatized victims.

The three characteristics are consistent with a far-left agenda that blames all of society's woes on capitalism. Unfortunately, recently Trump, MAGA and leading Republicans have decided to accuse progressive Democrats of being "communists" or "socialists" despite having no facts to support the claims. While the charges are no more true than any of Trump's thousands of other lies, the redbaiting on the right makes it difficult for centrists, especially Democrats, to confront the actual extremists on the left for fear of being discredited.

For that reason, it would be great to have more specifics about the Homeless-Industrial Complex's embrace of an anti-capitalist ideology. That would include giving the who, what, when, where, why and how of the turn towards the far left among activists working in the homeless sector. Until then, this outburst by the notorious activist Demetria Hester at a recent City Council hearing will be the closest thing we have to a statement of activists' politics in their own words:

“July 1st, when this comes in effect, be ready for what you have to deal with — us in 2020, us in the streets. Be ready, be ready. We’re coming for your jobs, your houses, your cars. What are you going to do then? Decide, because we’re coming for you Ted Wheeler. Fuck you."

https://portlanddissent.substack.com/p/fighting-the-homeless-ghetto?utm_campaign=reaction&utm_medium=email&utm_source=substack&utm_content=post

Bob Loblaw's avatar
Bob Loblaw
Jun 8, 2023

So I think there are some studies

cited as the basis for Housing First vs Treatment First… but this is from 2020…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7427255/

