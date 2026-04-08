Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
4d

The Homeless Industrial Complex (HIC) exists mainly to provide jobs for otherwise unemployable college graduates with meaningless degrees. They can't produce ..... anything useful but are masters of PowerPoints, charts and graphs, and reports to the money NGO's.

If the homeless disappear so does the money and the jobs for the over-educated. It's important for homelessness to INCREASE so that additional staff can be hired, management positions filled and promotions to occur. Climbing the ladder of social service.

The results of bigger budgets is more homelessness and the cycle continues.

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Mary Anne Morrison's avatar
Mary Anne Morrison
4d

This is EXCELLENT. I'm going to share it on our local community Facebook. We have a homeless crisis in Grants Pass. Everyone just complains. Nothing gets done.

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