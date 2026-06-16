Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Kayla Moore's avatar
Kayla Moore
3dEdited

I work in homeless services and see the failures of our costly programs every day. Some participants are blessed with rental assistance (up to 110% FMR I might add), with the hope that they will progressively take over responsibility of their rent, and work with a case manager to overcome whatever the root of their housing crisis was. But this program has nearly a 0% success rate if the metric of success is the participant taking responsibility of their rental payments. It is a only providing a 2-year bandaid solution, and no one is talking about it. The metrics that are publicized only address “participants served”.

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6 replies by Kevin Dahlgren and others
William MacKenzie's avatar
William MacKenzie
3d

Kevin - I know you are controversial, but you speak the truth. "At some point, we have to stop judging these policies by their intentions and start judging them by their results."

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1 reply by Kevin Dahlgren
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