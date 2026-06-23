Truth on the Streets

Truth on the Streets

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Bernie Mortensen's avatar
Bernie Mortensen
5d

Thank you for this work you do. In my hood here some employed and stepping up their life. Better health care. Better medical and mental care means a step up. A great thirty year old man was first hired by the seven eleven to pick up litter. A year later he had a pressure washer and a blower. Now he has at least five businesses who pay for his outside work in all weather. Brightening our neighborhood on 114 and ne Halsey. He has a street style. Some might say he looks crazy but damn I’ve talked to him and his smile is precious,courteous. And have

gratitude. I think some are employed by bottle redemption centers and have a great path forward out of addiction.

Some folks need that hand up. Can we continue giving that? Lobby our city. Our governor. Ask if we are getting a fair shake on the huge fund for helping the houseless it doesn’t seem to trickle down much to the folks who are homeless

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Kirk Michael Prindle's avatar
Kirk Michael Prindle
5d

Ralphie May put it best. When he was growing up poor, he said it didn't matter what color you were. You were all broke.

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