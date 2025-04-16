Portland is a sanctuary city that attracts homeless from all other states

Due to poor planning, radicalized ideology, and a lack of understanding of the nature of an addict, Portland has become a homeless mecca. The fact is that about 50% of the homeless population in Portland are out-of-state transplants. The Point in Time count that occurs every two years is one of the most commonly cited resources to show that most homeless are NOT from other states. This is because the PIT is flawed. I have participated in eight of them. One question you ask is, “Are you a resident of Oregon?” A high percentage say yes, which is true because the moment a homeless person enters a new state, they are a official resident of that state. They should ask, “Have you lived in any other states? And if so, when?”

Therefore, the county concluded that 80% of the homeless population is from Oregon. Perhaps to some, it doesn’t matter how many are from Oregon, but considering homeless budgets are mostly determined by a homeless head county, that equates to millions more each year to that community.

On an interesting side note, the PIT count is very interested in your sexual orientation. I am proud of the 9.9% that refused to answer because that should have nothing to do with the purpose of the count.

The state/county has long denied that the homeless deliberately come to Portland from other states, but after interviewing thousands over the last four years, I am confident it’s at least 50%. I challenge anyone to ask ten homeless people where they came from randomly. I’m confident that at least four will say they are from other states.

This homeless woman in the video expressed frustration that while it’s easy to be homeless, they do regularly get swept, which is an inconvenience. She also admitted though it’s not really a problem because almost immediately they get brand new stuff again. It’s as if the county is in a perpetual tug-of-war with the city in which both sides know that they need the other to stay profitable.

Very few are ever given the permanent solution. It is instead a constant battle of give give give then take take take. Neither side will ever win, but both sides benefit greatly. This is why I called it The Homeless Industrial Complex. Its a highly profitable industry with no actual planned solution.

Photo by Tara Faul

People often ask me if this is deliberate. While it’s true that it’s one of the only industries where you make more by failing. My answer is kind of yes but mostly no. I have spoken to NGO leaders who told me Capitalism created homelessness and addiction, and only when Capitalism is abolished will homelessness end. One told me that crime is a result of Capitalism and that a homeless person has a right to steal. They don’t have a real plan, so they stopped trying. They are more focused on the revolution that reduces homelessness and addiction to a manageable level.

I believe we can significantly reduce homelessness and our addiction epidemic in months, not years. The problem is that the homeless crisis has become a political issue, meaning the ones still in charge will not listen to other points of view. I have been to over fifteen major cities documenting homelessness, and it’s about the same everywhere I go. I have always found small programs doing great work but never big programs making a real difference.

Until we figure this out, people will continue to suffer and die. I pray we all work on a solution soon, but having worked in social services for almost three decades, I am not confident.

What we can do is to continue to be outspoken. This is me talking to Multnomah County commisioners about our homeless crisis. This particular day last minute they reduced our testimony from three minute to two minutes which I believe was to throw us off as we all had written statements.

We have a legitimate crisis on our hands and its time we treated it like one.

