When you're an addict you are always hurting someone/something directly or indirectly

I met this homeless addict in North Portland. He was on the sidewalk acting erradictly. His quick movements and inability to stay still strongly indicated he was on methamphetamines. In his hand, though, was a glass straw often used to smoke fentanyl. Using both drugs at the same time or on the same day is quite common. Both are cheap and can satisfy the need of the addict depending on their mood. Using them at the same time is called speedballing. You are mixing a stimulant with a depressant. It is a popular yet a particularly hazardous mixture.

He admitted that to get his drugs, he has to do “diabolical things” either on his own or on behalf of others. For a male, this usually means property crimes or something violent. For a female, it more often than not means selling your body.

Not all addicts, though, are willing to commit serious crimes. They will though indirectly hurt others by staying addicted.

A few days ago, two children under ten years old lived at this camp. Their parents are unfortunately addicts and not ready to accept help. As you can see, it is a horrific environment for children. It is very difficult to take children away from their parents, even in these environments. Four years ago I found a three-year-old girl in the woods all alone. Her parents had wandered off from their tent and had nodded out from drugs. The girl was barefoot and standing on top of needles. I called the police and then I called Child Protective Services. The operator told me something that I will never forget, and this was after I explained the situation, she said, and I quote, “Homelessness is not a crime”. The parents were found, and we left the girl with them.

We met this homeless woman who, incredibly, gave birth in a tent. She has family that is extremely worried about her and has the option of living with them, but instead, she chooses the streets and to continue to use drugs. This is her third child and they are all currently with family. Minutes after this interview, we observed her smoking fentanyl. To her, this is a little funny. To everyone els, they are horrified.

People are not just the ones getting hurbyom another person’s addiction. We find animals that are regularly malnourished and even abused on the streets.

They are more often than not in a completely chaotic environment surrounded by heavy drug use.

Tara and I feed homeless animals every day.

While there are animals treated well on the streets I do not believe if you are a diurg addict you deserve to right to own a pet or have children with you.

We often focus all our attention on the addict. More funding for detox, treatment and recovery. That is great and something I fully support. What we don’t talk about enough is how their behaviors are often hurting everyone around them.

This is a crisis not only for the person directly affected by the deadly chemicals but also for everyone else around them who must endure until they someday figure it out or die. All photos by Tara Faul.

