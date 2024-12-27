Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Spending the night on the Streets of Portland
On the coldest and worst day of the year the Homeless Industrial Complex was nowhere to be found
Feb 22
•
Kevin Dahlgren
67
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Spending the night on the Streets of Portland
December 2024
20-25% of all 'homeless' actually have housing
Hundreds of millions are spent yearly on so called homeless that are in fact housed.
Dec 27, 2024
•
Kevin Dahlgren
44
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
20-25% of all 'homeless' actually have housing
October 2024
If your goal isn't to work yourself out of a job then you're part of the problem
The only way to end this crisis is to demand measurable results from the program we fund
Oct 18, 2024
•
Kevin Dahlgren
26
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
If your goal isn't to work yourself out of a job then you're part of the problem
August 2024
Zylazine the flesh eating drug
On the streets its known as 'tranq' and is killing addicts
Aug 22, 2024
•
Kevin Dahlgren
22
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Zylazine the flesh eating drug
February 2024
The decriminalization of drugs is a death sentence
Addicts need intervention not support to keep using.
Feb 8, 2024
•
Kevin Dahlgren
29
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
The decriminalization of drugs is a death sentence
December 2023
How drugs turned Portland into a ‘demonic hellhole’
The Rose City is a decriminalization nightmare
Dec 31, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
39
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
How drugs turned Portland into a ‘demonic hellhole’
October 2023
Why homeless outreach matters
Some want help and others are being victimized and need help
Oct 16, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
22
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Why homeless outreach matters
September 2023
Why the Bybee Lakes Hope Center matters
Despite the program saving lives there is still resistance in fully funding it
Sep 24, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
19
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Why the Bybee Lakes Hope Center matters
Enabling is more profitable than empowering
Why the Homeless Industrial Complex need the homeless to remain on the streets
Sep 6, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
31
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Enabling is more profitable than empowering
August 2023
Forced to smoke meth on Skid row
Shooting a mini documentary at one of the most chaotic and violent places I have ever been
Aug 9, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
36
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Forced to smoke meth on Skid row
July 2023
Homelessness is a piece of cake
If you want to learn the truth about the homeless, put down your Oliver Twist book and go talk to one.
Jul 9, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
41
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Homelessness is a piece of cake
June 2023
Organized crime and the homeless
Police calls have dropped yet lawlessness reigns
Jun 21, 2023
•
Kevin Dahlgren
69
Truth on the Streets by Kevin Dahlgren
Organized crime and the homeless
